All-New PowerGrip GT Extend Line of Synchronous Rubber Belts Reduces Total Cost of Ownership While Providing an Environmentally-Friendly Alternative

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of fluid power and power transmission solutions, today unveiled its all-new PowerGrip™ GT™ Extend™ line of industrial synchronous belts, initially available for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Manufactured in region, for region, and engineered with the latest in advanced technology and materials science expertise, Gates PowerGrip GT Extend delivers a better solution for an expanded range of industrial applications.

The new PowerGrip GT Extend lineup is the perfect replacement solution to revitalize existing power transmission drives and is yet another innovative addition to Gates' industry-leading synchronous belt portfolio. The new materials and construction utilized enable higher power-carrying capacity versus previous HTD (High-Torque Drive) generation belts while delivering larger temperature range capabilities. In addition, PowerGrip GT Extend Belts are manufactured without chlorinated compounds, also offering customers an environmentally friendly solution.

"For over a century, Gates has prided itself on delivering the highest-quality belts in all performance segments, and the launch of the all-new PowerGrip GT Extend Belt affirms our commitment to offering the ideal synchronous belt solutions for our industrial customers," said Tom Pitstick, CMO and senior vice president of Strategic Planning for Gates. "It also provides customers the perfect complement to Gates' existing heavy-duty Poly Chain & PowerGrip industrial product lines, enabling further transition away from traditional, high-cost chain drives."

Utilizing Gates' renowned innovations in materials science, the PowerGrip GT Extend product is constructed with next-generation ethylene elastomer compounds, allowing for extended application in high and low temperature environments. It features advanced materials including nylon tooth fabric and an industry-leading GT tooth profile to improve power capacity, along with increased chemical resistance.

When compared to a chain drive, the PowerGrip GT Extend solution provides a lighter weight product with zero lubrication or maintenance requirements, resulting in increased uptime and lower total-cost-of-ownership. The belts are also rust-free and safe for use in food-handling and other sensitive manufacturing areas. With reduced environmental risks and improved chemical resistance against common degraders of rubber like alkalis, acids, UV and ozone, PowerGrip GT Extend is the latest in durable, application-specific and environmentally friendly industrial belt solutions offered by Gates.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

