All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April

Other new additions to Brown Sugar next month include: Gang Related (starring Tupac Shakur); the Muhammad Ali documentary tribute Facing Ali; Mindhunters (starring LL Cool J); Reasonable Doubt (starring Samuel L. Jackson); and the stand-up comedy special Dwayne Perkins: Take Note.

Returning titles include the 90's classic A Rage in Harlem (starring Forest Whitaker, Danny Glover and Robin Givens) and All-Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas (starring Mo'Nique, Michael Blackson, Paul Mooney and George Wilborn).

Also beginning in April, Brown Sugar will launch a new section called "Brown Sugar Roots" which will highlight iconic and essential classic urban films that consumers should watch if they are new to the genre and the service.

Brown Sugar is available on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and tablets for consumers with Android and iOS devices. Customers receive a seven-day free trial, and then pay $3.99 per month thereafter. Visit BrownSugar.com for more information.

Brown Sugar, operated by Bounce, the fastest-growing African-American network on television, is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

