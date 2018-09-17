All-New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toys Rise To Retail Stores

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowabunga - the heroes in a half shell have returned with a whole new look! Playmates Toys announced today that its Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy line will be available at major retailers starting October 1. As the longtime master toy licensee for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Playmates Toys developed this all-new product line based on Nickelodeon's brand-new animated series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which premiered on September 17, 2018. The toy line includes an assortment of highly detailed action figures, as well as vehicles, a playset and role play toys.

The all-new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy line from Playmates Toys will be available at major retailers starting October 1, 2018.

In addition to the new toy line, Playmates Toys is also introducing a Sewer Squad Pizza Points Loyalty Program, where fans can collect and redeem pizza points for exclusive toys and more. A unique, secret code is included in every Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy package from Playmates Toys. Fans can visit playmatestoys.com to register and join the Sewer Squad, in order to qualify for exclusive toys and other rewards.

In Nickelodeon's reimagined animated series, the band of brothers (Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey) discover new, powerful weapons and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.

"We carefully developed the new toy line with unique sculpting and incredible detail, in order to closely resemble the dynamic look of the Turtles in the new series," said Karl Aaronian, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Playmates Toys. "With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being an enduring, iconic franchise, we are also delighted to bring back the Pizza Points Loyalty Program, which first debuted in the late 1980s, in an exciting new way for today's generation of kids to enjoy."

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a property that has reinvention in its DNA and Playmates has been there every step of the way," said Jon Roman, Senior Vice President, Toys, Nickelodeon. "Show creators for the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, worked hand in hand with Playmates to ensure that the bold, colorful design of the show translated into product at retail and we can't wait to introduce them to a new generation of fans."

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy line from Playmates Toys features the following:

Action Figures

The highly detailed Action Figures are uniquely sculpted and fully articulated. The assortment features the four Turtles, April and Splinter, as well as new characters Baron Draxum, voiced by WWE Superstar, John Cena , Meat Sweats and others introduced in the series.

are uniquely sculpted and fully articulated. The assortment features the four Turtles, April and Splinter, as well as new characters Baron Draxum, voiced by WWE Superstar, , Meat Sweats and others introduced in the series. The Deluxe Ninja Action Figures , available in the 4 Turtles, are ready to take out the bad guys! The figures bend to activate incredible flipping action, with each Turtle letting out an action shout as they flip.

, available in the 4 Turtles, are ready to take out the bad guys! The figures bend to activate incredible flipping action, with each Turtle letting out an action shout as they flip. The Giant Figure assortment stands between 10.25" and 11" tall, with 13 points of articulation.

Vehicles

The Turtle Tank is the new group vehicle that will help get the Turtles to the action fast. The tank is 2 toys in 1, transforming from vehicle mode into a Mobile Ops unit with a towering secret lab for Donatello.

is the new group vehicle that will help get the Turtles to the action fast. The tank is 2 toys in 1, transforming from vehicle mode into a Mobile Ops unit with a towering secret lab for Donatello. With the Shell Hog Vehicles, the Turtles can rev up for some shell-kickin' Turtle action, and the vehicles even connect to each other and can also launch off the Turtle Tank group vehicle.

Playsets

Discover where Splinter and the Turtles live, play and train with the 43" Epic Lair Playset, which is the biggest playset ever from Playmates Toys. It includes four levels of play, seven rooms and over 20 action features.

Role Play

The assortment of Role Play, available for each of the 4 Turtles, features a signature Turtle bandana, a newly designed throwing star and the all-new weapon for each of the Turtles!

