ALL NEW TOUR! NITRO CIRCUS 2.0 TOUR PRESENTED BY RAM TRUCKS IN AUGUST 2026

NEVER BEEN DONE. NEVER BEEN SEEN. ABSOLUTELY UNREAL.

You gotta see it to believe it!

100+ STUNTS. 20 ATHLETES. BUILT FOR BIG AIR AND BAD IDEAS.

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrill Sports, P1 Live and RNC Entertainment proudly announce the 2026 NITRO CIRCUS 2.0 TOUR Presented by Ram Trucks. Tickets for all shows are on sale now as Nitro Circus' electrifying live event is back and better than ever, coming to a city near you this August! See below for a full list of dates, cities and venues. Co-founded by action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus features elite athletes and world-class daredevils at the top of their game in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and everything in between. Nitro Circus features jaw-dropping stunts, top-tier athletes and unstoppable energy that will wow fans of all ages. Get ready for an exhilarating ride you gotta see to believe.

The electrifying NITRO CIRCUS 2.0 TOUR Presented by Ram Trucks is coming to a city near you this August!

TICKETS: Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Visit nitrocircus.com for more information.

WHAT'S NEW IN 2026: Nitro Circus Live electrifies audiences with record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills, and side-splitting shenanigans. With an all-new show in 2026 featuring the world's top stuntmen in FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and more, features include:

A record-breaking stunt that has never been done! For the first time in history, Adam Jones ( the most decorated Freestyle Motocross athlete of all time) will attempt a 75-foot backflip breaking through a 35-foot wall of fire.

that has never been done! For the first time in history, the most decorated Freestyle Motocross athlete of all time) will attempt a 75-foot backflip breaking through a 35-foot wall of fire. Going back to the early days of circus entertainment, death-diving thrill-seeker Ryan Bean will attempt a high dive off Nitro Circus' world famous giganta ramp! 40 feet tall, death diving into a 3.5-foot body of water.

will attempt a 40 feet tall, death diving into a 3.5-foot body of water. Nitro is bringing back the snowmobile ! This time, Cody Matechuk will attempt stunts off one of the newest ramps in FMX history. The Next Gen Ramp creates more amplitude for multiple large backflip stunt variations. No snow, no problem!

! This time, will attempt stunts off one of the newest ramps in FMX history. The Next Gen Ramp creates more amplitude for multiple large backflip stunt variations. No snow, no problem! In true Nitro Circus fashion, the contraptions will make their return with a few new surprises that will surely make for some carnage. A flying couch, kayak, horse, and a few new additions you'll have to see to believe.

Nowhere else will you witness this unique blend of jaw-dropping stunts, never-been-done-before tricks, hilarious contraptions, and inspirational untold stories from the riders. Audiences are guaranteed to laugh and be on the edge of their seats with excitement. The elite athlete lineup will push the boundaries of what's possible with mind-blowing stunts, high-flying tricks, and heart-pounding excitement. With over 4 million tickets sold to date, Nitro Circus Live is the pinnacle of action sports entertainment!

"I can't wait for fans to experience the Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour," said Ryan "R-Willy" Williams. "With brand-new stunts that have never been done live before and surprises around every corner with the best athletes in the world, every show is going to be a completely different experience. Sharing these moments live, seeing the crowd's reactions, and having fun is what the Nitro Circus tour is all about."

THE ATHLETES:

Nitro Circus's elite roster features some of the most fearless athletes on the planet. Below are just a few of the many who will throw down jaw-dropping stunts and world-first tricks in high-flying showdowns spanning FMX, BMX, Scooter, Skate, and more!

Leading the charge is Ryan "R Willy" Williams , an Australian action sports innovator with more than 100 world-firsts across BMX and Scooter, including over 900 million views on YouTube alone, making him one of the most viral action sports athletes in history. R-Willy" is a living legend, boasting 12 X-Games medals across multiple BMX disciplines. He created his own action sports playground, "R Willyland," where he continually innovates, landing world-first tricks that showcase his creativity and unmatched talent. Travis Pastrana has called him, "the best action sports athlete alive today."



, an Australian action sports innovator with more than 100 world-firsts across BMX and Scooter, including over 900 million views on YouTube alone, making him one of the most viral action sports athletes in history. R-Willy" is a living legend, boasting 12 X-Games medals across multiple BMX disciplines. He created his own action sports playground, "R Willyland," where he continually innovates, landing world-first tricks that showcase his creativity and unmatched talent. Travis Pastrana has called him, "the best action sports athlete alive today." Ryan Bean is an American extreme sports content creator and social media personality. He's gained millions of followers by showcasing high‑risk acrobatic feats and outdoor stunts. He debuted with Nitro Circus in 2025, landing a double front flip into a zorb ball, instantly becoming a Nitro Circus icon.



is an American extreme sports content creator and social media personality. He's gained millions of followers by showcasing high‑risk acrobatic feats and outdoor stunts. He debuted with Nitro Circus in 2025, landing a double front flip into a zorb ball, instantly becoming a Nitro Circus icon. Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham is a trailblazer in WCMX (freestyle wheelchair). In 2010, Wheelz catapulted into the limelight by landing the first-ever backflip on a wheelchair. Since then, he has fearlessly broken records and inspired millions worldwide. He has an infectious spirit and is a Nitro Circus fan favorite.



is a trailblazer in WCMX (freestyle wheelchair). In 2010, Wheelz catapulted into the limelight by landing the first-ever backflip on a wheelchair. Since then, he has fearlessly broken records and inspired millions worldwide. He has an infectious spirit and is a Nitro Circus fan favorite. The next generation of Freestyle Motocross, superstar brothers Ben Richards and Tom Richards are the only brothers that have both medaled in Freestyle Motocross competition. Ben Richards is one of Australia's rising stars in freestyle motocross (FMX). Ben's passion for riding started early, with dirt jumps becoming part of his life at just 8 years old. The Richards brothers made history as the first-ever FMX riders to join the Monster Army, a testament to their raw talent and dedication. Tom Richards, an FMX rider from Wagga Wagga, Australia, started riding dirt bikes at nearly 4 years old, and transitioned to freestyle riding at 15 years old. He has mastered the 75 foot jump and continues to push his skills to new heights. Ben and Tom have been highlighted as part of the next generation of great FMX riders.

NITRO CIRCUS sponsors include Ram Trucks, Busch Light, Monster Energy, Lucy Nicotine, Team Ignition, One Water, DC Shoes, Boom Mobile, Dios Azul, 10X Health, Gorilla Elixir, WOLFpak, and Arsenal Strength.

Join the action and feel the adrenaline with this all new show! You have to see it to believe it!



2026 SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE

Market Date Venue Ottawa, ON Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Ottawa Stadium Rochester, NY Friday, August 7, 2026 ESL Ballpark Altoona, PA Saturday, August 8, 2026 Peoples Natural Gas Field Hamilton, ON Sunday, August 9, 2026 Hamilton Stadium Lansing, MI Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Jackson Field South Bend, IN Thursday, August 13, 2026 Four Winds Field Appleton, WI Friday, August 14, 2026 Neuroscience Group Field St. Paul, MN Saturday, August 15, 2026 CHS Field Bridgeview, IL Sunday, August 16, 2026 SeatGeek Stadium Birmingham, AL Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Regions Field North Augusta, SC Friday, August 21, 2026 SRP Park Durham, NC Saturday, August 22, 2026 Durham Bulls Athletic Park Annapolis, MD Sunday, August 23, 2026 Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Norfolk, VA Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Harbor Park Stadium Salem, VA Thursday, August 27, 2026 Salem Memorial Ballpark Lawrenceville, GA Friday, August 28, 2026 Gwinnett Field Knoxville, TN Saturday, August 29, 2026 Covenant Health Park Lexington, KY Sunday, August 30, 2026 Legends Field

ABOUT NITRO CIRCUS:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit nitrocircus.com or on social media @nitrocircus (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X)

ABOUT THRILL SPORTS:

Thrill Sports is a next-generation content company at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. As the parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Power Slap, Thrill Sports is committed to delivering mind-blowing action sports events and original content worldwide. With over 75 million followers across multiple brand pages and channels, Thrill Sports is a leader in the action sports industry.

Thrill Sports: www.thrillsportsco.com

Power Slap: www.powerslap.com

Street League Skateboarding: www.streetleague.com

Nitro Circus: www.nitrocircus.com

ABOUT P1 LIVE:

P1 Live delivers a full-service and data-driven approach to promoting and producing nationally routed tours, residencies, and large-scale festivals. Believing in a partner-centric strategy, P1 Live continues to rapidly expand through investing and launching events in new markets, creating a positive experience on every level between artists, promoters, agents, and artists. prolific1.com/p1-live

All show dates, locations, times, athletes and ticket prices subject to change without notice.

SOURCE P1 Live