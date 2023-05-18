ALL-NEW VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE TO MAKE TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO ATLANTA THIS SUMMER

Will Run Alongside World Premiere of Art of The Brick Immersive Experience

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after it took North America by artistic storm, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will make an epic return to Atlanta this summer. The reimagined experience features two immersive "Wow Rooms" encompassing over 12,000 square feet of three-story projections, and an all-new virtual reality experience that takes visitors on a new 10-minute journey through Van Gogh's world in Arles, France. This breathtaking show also features a new, soaring musical soundtrack and an immersive gallery dedicated to the significant influence of Japanese art on Van Gogh's work.

"We always challenge ourselves to take our experiences to greater artistic heights," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and creative director at Exhibition Hub. "With the all-new Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, we have met the challenge."

More than 425,000 people visited the original Van Gogh experience when it made its North American debut in Atlanta in May of 2021, and the waitlist for the all-new version is at historic highs.

Presented by Exhibition Hub in partnership with Fever, the all-new Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be showcased at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville, located in Northeast Atlanta's metro area. Guests will enjoy easy access from major interstates, free parking, and a café and champagne bar. The waitlist for tickets is now open and tickets will officially go on sale May 25 at 11 AM ET.

"We are incredibly pleased to be bringing our all-new Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience back to Atlanta where we have enjoyed such tremendous support," said John Zaller, Exhibition Hub's U.S. Executive Producer. "Our world-class new location combined with this spectacular new content is our way of saying 'Thank you' to the entire region."

The opening of the reimagined Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience happens just weeks after the world premiere of Art of The Brick Immersive Experience at the Exhibition Hub Art Center. Visitors now have two great reasons to visit Atlanta this summer and to "Make a day of Doraville"—which is home to world-famous international cuisine and a wide range of shopping experiences.

"The Exhibition Hub Art Center is now the anchor of our burgeoning arts district," said Doraville Mayor Joseph Geirerman. "We are proud to welcome the hundreds of thousands of visitors who will soon experience the diversity of our hospitality offerings this summer and beyond."

The Exhibition Hub Art Center is located at 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville, GA 30340. The Southeast's leading hub for art and cultural celebration, the all-new, 50,000 square foot space is situated less than 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and will attract visitors from around the Southeast and across the nation. Guests are encouraged to "Make a Day of Doraville" and visit the many internationally renowned restaurants and shops in the area.

Media Contact:

Kerrie Levick

Creaxion®

For Exhibition Hub and Fever

[email protected]

SOURCE Exhibition Hub