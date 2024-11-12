All Nine ISC2 Certifications and Their Official Training Courses are Approved Under U.S. Department of Defense Directive 8140

ISC2 credentials and courses cover 87% of DoD 8140 IT, cybersecurity and cyber enablers roles

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced that all nine of its cybersecurity certifications and corresponding training are approved under U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8140. ISC2 is the only cybersecurity certification provider to have all its credentials and courses approved within the 8140 Cyber Workforce Qualification Provider Marketplace.

The DoD 8140 Cyber Workforce Qualification Provider Marketplace details qualifications for work roles in Information Technology (IT), cybersecurity and cyber enablers. ISC2 certifications and trainings qualify for 87% of work roles in the marketplace – more than any other cybersecurity certification provider.

The following certifications and their official training courses are approved:

Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)

Certified in Governance, Risk and Compliance (CGRC)

Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP)

Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (ISSAP)

Information Systems Security Engineering Professional (ISSEP)

Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP)

"This is a significant milestone for ISC2 qualifications, as well as our cybersecurity training programs," said Casey Marks, Ph.D., Chief Qualifications Officer, ISC2. "This recognition from the DoD emphasizes our commitment to certifying and educating our nation's national defense workforce."

The inclusion of all ISC2 certifications and training enables ISC2 to uphold its commitment to serving the defense community by providing high-quality cybersecurity certifications and education. It also underscores the dedication from ISC2 leadership – and members – to supporting the DoD's national defense mission.

According to the latest ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the United States continues to be the largest active cybersecurity workforce in the world, at 1.3 million, however the global workforce gap has also grown. The latest report estimates the current global cyber workforce at 5.5M (up .1% YoY), but the gap has reached 4.8M (up 19% YoY). 90% of survey respondents in the military, or working as a military contractor, reported a skills gap, with 19% indicating that skills gap to be critical. Cybersecurity professionals need to continue developing skills by pursuing certifications and other education resources that are going to help them develop marketable skills for now and for the future.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our nearly 675,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

