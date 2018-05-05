All of the Hawaiian Islands Unaffected by Volcano Activity Except Remote Area on Island of Hawai'i's East Side

Hawai'i Governor David Ige stated, "We are allocating all necessary state resources to keep our residents safe in this rural area on the island of Hawai'i where the volcanic activity is occurring. We have heard from people around the world concerned about Hawai'i's welfare and want to reassure everyone that this is limited to a remote region on the slopes of Kīlauea volcano. Everywhere else in the Hawaiian Islands is not affected."

George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, commented that the safety of residents and visitors is always the tourism industry's top priority, while adding that travelers with a trip already booked to the Hawaiian Islands or in the planning stages can be put at ease knowing their vacation experience will be unaffected.

"No flights into airports anywhere in Hawai'i are being impacted by Kīlauea volcano and the area where the lava is coming to the surface is very far from resort areas throughout the Hawaiian Islands where visitor accommodations are located."

"Travelers can enjoy their vacation experience in the Hawaiian Islands to the fullest, with the only word of caution being that they stay out of areas closed to the public for their own safety."

The closest resort areas, in Kona and the Kohala Coast on the island of Hawai'i's west side, are more than 100 miles away from where the lava flow is occurring and shielded by the massive mountains of Maunakea and Maunaloa. Resort areas located on O'ahu and Kaua'i, and in Maui County, are located hundreds of miles from Kīlauea volcano.

Kīlauea has been an active volcano since 1983 and is one of Hawai'i's most popular attractions, with residents and visitors drawn to the wonder of seeing nature at work in the creation of new land via helicopter and ground tours or visits to Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

Due to the volcanic activity there is a no-fly zone over Kīlauea volcano. In addition, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park was closed on May 4 until further notice because of damage caused by earthquakes and aftershocks in the area.

As this situation continues to evolve, for the latest updates on the volcanic activity on the island of Hawai'i, please check the following websites:

Hawai'i County Civil Defense: http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-alerts

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: http://hvo.wr.usgs.gov

Travelers planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands who have questions can contact the Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GOHAWAII (1-800-464-2924).

The Hawai'i Tourism Authority is responsible for strategically managing the State of Hawai'i's marketing initiatives to support tourism. HTA's goal is to optimize tourism's benefits for Hawai'i, while being attentive to the interests of travelers, the community and visitor industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawai'i's leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure the sustainability of tourism's success.

