All of Us Brings the Future of Health to Tacoma, Washington

08 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET
TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Tacoma, Washington will host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. The experience will allow interested visitors to join the program right on board, where they can answer surveys and give their physical measurements and blood and urine samples. All of Us is working to improve health care through research. To do so, All of Us is asking one million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information—like where they live, what they do, and their family health history.
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group, in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.
Tacoma, Washington is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend the events to learn more about the research program and how it could advance individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us.
WHAT
WHEN AND
|
Monday, Aug. 7 – Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day
Cascade Regional Blood Services
220 South I St.
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day
Tacoma Community House
1314 South L St.
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day
Eastside Baptist Church
3575 East Portland Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98404
Thursday, Aug. 31 – Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Rainbow Center
2215 Pacific Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98402
See the full list of events in Tacoma, Washington here.
WHO
Cascade Regional Blood Services, Tacoma Community House, Washington
WHY
For more information:
Media Contact: Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: (843) 224-3117
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Montage Marketing Group
