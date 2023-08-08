All of Us Brings the Future of Health to Tacoma, Washington

News provided by

Montage Marketing Group

08 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Tacoma, Washington will host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. The experience will allow interested visitors to join the program right on board, where they can answer surveys and give their physical measurements and blood and urine samples. All of Us is working to improve health care through research. To do so, All of Us is asking one million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information—like where they live, what they do, and their family health history. 

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group, in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580

Tacoma, Washington is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend the events to learn more about the research program and how it could advance individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us.

WHAT

The Tacoma, Washington community is invited to visit the All of Us
Journey and learn how they can help change the future of health.


WHEN AND
WHERE

 

Monday, Aug. 7 – Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day

Cascade Regional Blood Services

220 South I St.

Tacoma, WA 98405

 

Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

Tacoma Community House

1314 South L St.

Tacoma, WA 98405

 

Monday, Aug. 28 Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

Eastside Baptist Church

3575 East Portland Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98404

 

Thursday, Aug. 31 Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rainbow Center

2215 Pacific Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98402

 

See the full list of events in Tacoma, Washington here.


WHO

Cascade Regional Blood Services, Tacoma Community House, Washington
Department of Health, National Baptist Convention, Pierce County Aids
Foundation, and Area Health Education Center of Western Washington will
be supporting the All of Us Journey/All of Us Research Program visits.


WHY

Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community,
the All of Us Research Program will create a research resource to inform
thousands of studies, covering a wide range of health conditions. This
information could help researchers learn more about different diseases and
treatments and improve health for generations to come.

For more information:
Media Contact: Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: (843) 224-3117
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group

