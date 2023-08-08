All of Us Brings the Future of Health to Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Tacoma, Washington will host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. The experience will allow interested visitors to join the program right on board, where they can answer surveys and give their physical measurements and blood and urine samples. All of Us is working to improve health care through research. To do so, All of Us is asking one million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information—like where they live, what they do, and their family health history.

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group, in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.

Tacoma, Washington is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend the events to learn more about the research program and how it could advance individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us.

WHAT The Tacoma, Washington community is invited to visit the All of Us

Journey and learn how they can help change the future of health.



WHEN AND

WHERE Monday, Aug. 7 – Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day Cascade Regional Blood Services 220 South I St. Tacoma, WA 98405 Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day Tacoma Community House 1314 South L St. Tacoma, WA 98405 Monday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day Eastside Baptist Church 3575 East Portland Ave. Tacoma, WA 98404 Thursday, Aug. 31 – Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rainbow Center 2215 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, WA 98402 See the full list of events in Tacoma, Washington here.



WHO Cascade Regional Blood Services, Tacoma Community House, Washington

Department of Health, National Baptist Convention, Pierce County Aids

Foundation, and Area Health Education Center of Western Washington will

be supporting the All of Us Journey/All of Us Research Program visits.



WHY Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community,

the All of Us Research Program will create a research resource to inform

thousands of studies, covering a wide range of health conditions. This

information could help researchers learn more about different diseases and

treatments and improve health for generations to come.

For more information:

Media Contact: Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (843) 224-3117

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group