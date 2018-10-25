All Of Us Gives $25,000.00 To Einstein's Humanitarian Vision

The All of Us™ Travel community has partnered with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), formed in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein . (All of Us / IRC video)

10% of All of Us backpack and travel gear sales on AllofUsTravel.com and 5% of the brand's products sold Amazon are dedicated funds for humanitarian relief. On Oct 22th, as All of Us Travel™ celebrated its one-year anniversary, the founders delivered $25,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in New York City on behalf of its customers. Funds support the IRC's global programs to provide relief and resettlement aid to refugees.

"The need for humanitarian aid has never been higher," says Lauren Gray, Senior Director of Institutional Philanthropy & Partnerships at the International Rescue Committee. "As the U.S. Administration chooses to further cut the number of refugees admitted into the country as well as the resources needed to support them, it's critical that companies like All of Us™ continue to use their business model to spread compassion and raise much needed funds. It's an important new era of capitalism-meets-compassion, and we love that start-up companies like All of Us Travel are taking a stand for humanity."

All of Us™ was formed by a group of consumer strategists at Minneapolis based CITIES Market Studios, a creative commerce agency that specializes in consulting product companies, including travel goods companies, who seek placement at brick and mortar and digital retailers.

"We didn't start All of Us because we thought the world needed another backpack - we started it because the world needs more compassion," explains co-founder Andrew Gamson. "Our team has designed and manufactured backpacks and travel goods for some of the top brands in the industry. So, we drew upon that expertise to develop fashionable, durable, and affordable travel and adventure gear that appeals to travelers who want to participate in global compassion through their purchase decisions."

All of Us initially launched with 32 different travel related products ranging from travel duffels to upright spinner suitcases, to college laptop backpacks, backcountry backpacks, packing cube travel organizers and even fanny packs. In addition, they offer t-shirts and hoodies for customers who support the message but aren't in the market for a new bag or suitcase.

Marty Hawk, CEO of CITIES Market Studios adds: "In addition to meeting the needs and expectations of travelers around the world with our products, we are also leveraging that important relationship to help great organizations like the IRC meet the needs of their community and constituents. Everyone is connected and it's up to All of Us."

ABOUT THE IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 26 cities across the U.S. helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

About CITIES Market Studios

CITIES is a global consumer products and retail strategy company that collaborates with retail, brands, and inventors to develop and execute strategies, products, and programs for the digital and physical markets. CITIES has headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. Learn more at www.citiesms.com.

About All of Us, LLC

All of Us™ (d.b.a All of Us Travel) is a consumer travel goods company that manufactures backpacks, suitcases and other travel and outdoor gear under the All of Us™ brand. All of Us was formed amidst the rancor and divisive rhetoric of the 2016 US Presidential election. The mission of All of Us is to sell travel goods under a label that reminds people of our common humanity amidst divisive times. Out of solidarity for the world's most vulnerable travelers, All of Us donates a portion of all sales to refugee relief and resettlement through the International Rescue Committee (IRC). All of Us™ travel goods are sold on amazon.com, ebags.com and at allofustravel.com. For more info contact Andrew Gamson at agamson@allofustravel.com or visit allofustravel.com.

