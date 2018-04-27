All Persons Who Purchased Shares Of GoPro, Inc. ("GoPro" Or The "Company") Class A Common Stock In GoPro's June 26, 2014 Initial Public Offering (the "IPO"), Or Between June 26, 2014 And November 19, 2014, Inclusive, And Who Were Allegedly Damaged Thereby (The "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on July 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Marie S. Weiner, Superior Court of California, County of San Mateo, at the San Mateo County Courthouse, Dep't 2, 400 County Center, Redwood City, California 94063, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action ("Action") for $5,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Final Judgment as provided under the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement ("Stipulation") should be entered, dismissing the Amended Class Action Complaint filed in the Action on the merits and with prejudice; (3) the release by the Class of the Released Claims, as set forth in the Stipulation, should be provided to the Released Defendants' Parties; (4) to award Plaintiffs' Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice"), referenced below); (5) to grant Plaintiffs' request for a service or incentive award out of the Settlement Fund in connection with their role in prosecuting this action on behalf of the Class; and (6) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court.

This Action is a securities class action against GoPro, certain of its current and former officers and directors, and the underwriters of GoPro's June 26, 2014 IPO, alleging that GoPro's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the IPO, contained material omissions and false statements relating to certain aspects of GoPro's business, including its expenses, intellectual property, competitive risks, products and financial results.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SHARES OF GOPRO CLASS A COMMON STOCK (ticker symbol: "GPRO") IN THE JUNE 26, 2014 IPO, OR BETWEEN JUNE 26, 2014 AND NOVEMBER 19, 2014, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release to the address below that is postmarked on or before July 26, 2018. Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim and Release by July 26, 2018 will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Action. If you are a Member of the Class and do not request exclusion therefrom, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Final Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim and Release.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more fully describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), or a Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain these documents (as well as a copy of the Stipulation, which contains the complete terms of the Settlement and the definitions of all capitalized defined terms used in this Summary Notice) online at www.GoProShareholderLitigation.com, or by writing to:

GoPro Shareholder Litigation Settlement

JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91346

Seattle, WA 98111

Telephone: 833/380-5566

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court. Inquiries, other than requests for a copy of the Notice or Proof of Claim and Release form, may be made to Plaintiffs' Counsel:

Yury A. Kolesnikov

Bottini & Bottini, Inc.

7817 Ivanhoe Avenue, Suite 102

La Jolla, CA 92037

Telephone: 858/914-2001

Facsimile: 858/914-2002

If you desire to be excluded from the class, you must submit a request for exclusion postmarked by June 27, 2018, in the manner and form explained in the notice. All members of the class who do not properly request exclusion from the class will be bound by the settlement entered in the action even if they do not file a timely proof of claim and release.

If you are a class member, you have the right to object to the settlement, the plan of allocation, the request by plaintiffs' counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses, and/or the payment to plaintiffs for their time and expenses. Any objections must be sent to class counsel and the court and postmarked by June 27, 2018, in the manner and form explained in the notice.

Dated: March 28, 2018

HON. MARIE S. WEINER



SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE



SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

