UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SAN JOSE DIVISION
IN RE YAHOO! INC. SECURITIES
Case No. 5:17-CV-00373-LHK
THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO:
ALL ACTIONS
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS-ACTION SETTLEMENT
To: All Persons Who Purchased Yahoo!, Inc. securities between April 30, 2013 and December 14, 2016, inclusive.
A hearing will be held on September 6, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. before the Honorable Lucy H. Koh at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 280 South 1st Street, Courtroom 8, San Jose, CA 95113, to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement for $80,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the settlement proceeds is fair and reasonable; (3) whether the application for an award of attorneys' fees of up to $20,000,000 and reimbursement of expenses of not more than $750,000 and a payment of no more than $275,000 in total to the three Class Representatives for their reasonable costs and expenses should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (the "Stipulation") filed with the Court.
If you have not received the detailed Notice of Proposed Class-Action Settlement (the "Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain them free of charge at www.yahoosecuritieslitigation.com or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at In re Yahoo! Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91347, Seattle, WA 98111, or at info@yahoosecuritieslitigation.com.
If you purchased Yahoo! Inc. ("Yahoo") securities between April 30, 2013 and December 14, 2016, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim, unless you request exclusion from the Settlement Class, in the manner set forth in the Notice, postmarked no later than August 16, 2018.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement proceeds, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than September 1, 2018 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or application for attorneys' fees and expenses must be made in writing and must be provided to the Court and parties, in the manner set forth in the Notice, postmarked no later than August 16, 2018.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel at the addresses below.
Joshua L. Crowell
Joseph Cohen
GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Telephone: (310) 201-9150
Jeremy A. Lieberman
POMERANTZ LLP
600 Third Avenue, Floor 20
New York, NY 10016
Telephone: (212) 661-1100
Dated: May 9, 2018
BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES
DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN
DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
