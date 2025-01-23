All Pets Hospital Introduces Extended Hours and Same-Day Urgent Care Services

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Pets Hospital is thrilled to announce the introduction of urgent care services with extended hours and increased same-day appointment availability. This expansion reflects their commitment to providing exceptional care for your pets while ensuring convenience and peace of mind for pet owners.

Urgent veterinary care at All Pets Hospital is now available! Same-day availability for all your pet urgent care needs. Visit allpetshospitalinc.com to learn more!

Dr. Sierra Shoman, Veterinarian at All Pets Hospital, expressed enthusiasm about the new services, stating:

"Our goal is to provide timely and compassionate care for pets when they need it most. These expanded services will allow us to meet the needs of our clients more efficiently, ensuring that their furry family members receive the attention they deserve."

Their extended urgent care hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. They offer routine care and same-day appointments, schedule permitting during their business hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Urgent care services are designed to address non-life-threatening, non-emergent health issues promptly. Routine wellness appointments, surgeries, and dental procedures will remain available by appointment during their regular business hours.

Booking an appointment is also quick and easy. Simply visit their website, allpetshospitalinc.com, to explore real-time availability, book your urgent care appointment, and review FAQs to learn more about the conditions they treat during urgent care visits.

At All Pets Hospital, they are committed to being your trusted partner in pet care, providing accessible, high-quality veterinary services for the Grand Forks community. For any questions, please contact them at (701) 746-9707.

About All Pets Hospital:

All Pets Hospital has long served the Grand Forks, ND, community with exceptional veterinary care. Their experienced team is dedicated to advanced medicine and personalized attention to ensure your pet's health and well-being.

