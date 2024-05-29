All Places Rehab Revolutionizes Rehabilitative Care, Bringing Providers and Patients Together in One User-Friendly Database

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Places Rehab has launched its new search platform poised to transform the experience of patients and rehabilitative providers alike. With a rapidly growing network of speech language pathologists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists offering local and virtual care, All Places Rehab is a growing community based on connection.

For patients and their caretakers, finding the right rehabilitative care is now easier than ever. In just a few clicks, patients can find the specialty they need, where they need it. The advanced search functionality allows patients to get as specific as they would like, for example, filtering out providers covered by their insurance. Best of all, it's completely free to search for providers.

"The idea is that when you need rehabilitative care, you need it right away. You likely have other things to think about—a newly diagnosed condition, an injury, a lack of function that requires attention. We want to make it super simple to get the right help so that patients and the caretakers can remain focused on their treatment and well-being," explains CEO and founder Hallie Archer, OTR/L.

As an occupational therapist with extensive experience in the pediatric inpatient setting, as well as outpatient, sub-acute, home care and early intervention settings, Hallie has witnessed firsthand the challenges patients and providers face when navigating rehabilitative care. She developed All Places Rehab to bridge the gap between both parties.

For therapy providers, All Places Rehab is equally game-changing. With an affordable monthly subscription, providers can join the community in as little as 5 minutes. A standard membership allows them to connect to patients seeking care, and a premium membership offers additional marketing services for extra visibility boost. Both memberships have a free 30-day commitment-free trial.

"Our platform is only as strong as our community," says Hallie. To celebrate their launch and to continue to grow their rapidly expanding network, All Places Rehab is offering providers a 90-day free trial of the membership of their choice this month only. To receive this exclusive offer, sign up at https://www.allplacesrehab.com/sign-up/

