WESTPORT, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a premium brand of durable dog toys, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to enable consumers to recycle their companions' well-loved nylon dog chew toys through the Benebone Free Recycling Program. As an added incentive, for every shipment of Benebone dog chews sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school, or charitable organization of their choice.

All Play, No Waste — Benebone Launches Recycling Program with TerraCycle® for Chew Toys

"There's no doubt that dogs love their Benebones, and we're proud to offer dog owners this option when it's time to retire their pup's toy," says Benebone Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg. "Now our beloved Benebones can have new life with this sustainable recycling program."

Through the Benebone Free Recycling Program, consumers can now send in their well-chewed Benebone brand nylon dog chews to be recycled by TerraCycle; Lumabone, Benebone's sister brand, is also recyclable through this free program. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/benebone and mail in your Benebone chew toys using the provided prepaid shipping label from anywhere in the contiguous United States. Once collected the waste is cleaned, sorted by material type and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"We love to spoil our pets, but pet toys are one of the forgotten waste streams that are overlooked because they are so commonplace in our lives as pet parents," said TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky. "By participating in this recycling program, consumers have the opportunity to provide their dogs with quality toys to enjoy while preserving our environment for future generations to come."

The Benebone Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About Benebone

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on people we touch: customers, business partners, and everyone else. For more information, visit benebone.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

