ALL POWER, NO FLOWERS: RXBAR UNVEILS NO B.S. RXBAR-QUETS FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

The first-ever DIY bouquets are crafted with Chocolate Sea Salt and NEW Strawberry flavors to power the ultimate #gymcouple sweat session

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is full of B.S., from flowers that immediately die to overindulgent chocolates that leave you underwhelmed. This year, RXBAR is taking on the B.S. of Valentine's Day by offering up a fueling "RXBAR-quet" for the gym obsessed - the ultimate gift for your #gymcouple other half ( 3.3B+ mentions on TikTok) or, better yet, that #gymcrush ( 3.7B+ mentions on TikTok) who's been motivating you for months. Go ahead, the bar is in your court.

In keeping with our No B.S promise, this bouquet doesn't have hearts, glitter, or cute teddy bears; it's all power – filled with the simple ingredients of our beloved Chocolate Sea Salt Bars and NEW Craft Batch Strawberry Bars. And we didn't stop at the bars – the bouquet comes with a jump rope "ribbon" and a sweat towel wrap for an added wellness perk. Feel the burn yet?

"With more couples turning to the gym for together time, we're bringing fitness to the forefront offering a Valentine's Day alternative that delivers power over flowers." said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager – RXBAR. "This unique bouquet reimagines the traditional chocolate and strawberry combination with simple ingredients you can actually pronounce."

Ready to power up with your fitness sidekick? Select quantities of the limited-edition DIY RXBAR-quets will drop daily from February 1-10 on RXBARquet.com at 12 p.m. ET for $14. Fuel-up with RXBAR year-round by visiting RXBAR.com and following @RXBAR on social.

