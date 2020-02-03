All Power Rogers Attorneys Make 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Lists

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers has cultivated a reputation as an elite trial practice. Based in Chicago, the nationally renowned firm has secured numerous record-setting verdicts and settlements, and more than $4 billion in compensation for victims and families harmed by the negligence and wrongful acts of others.

Results like these are possible only with the efforts of a talented and highly experienced legal team – a team comprised of 13 attorneys who have all been recognized in the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers list and the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars – a distinction held by no more than 5% and 2.5% of all practicing lawyers nationwide, respectively.

Compiled using a patented selection process, the annual Super Lawyers publication recognizes attorneys in each state or major metro area who've exemplified the highest standards of professional achievement and ethical conduct, and who have garnered the respect and esteem of colleagues and fellow legal industry leaders.

Power Rogers Attorneys named to the 2020 edition of Illinois Super Lawyers include:

Joseph A. Power Jr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2020)

( 2005-2020) Larry R. Rogers Sr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2020)

( 2005-2020) Thomas G. Siracusa ( Super Lawyers 2008-2020)

( 2008-2020) Thomas M. Power ( Super Lawyers 2012-2020)

( 2012-2020) Larry R. Rogers Jr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2020)

( 2005-2020) Devon C. Bruce ( Super Lawyers 2005, 2009-2020)

( 2005, 2009-2020) Joseph W. Balesteri ( Super Lawyers 2005, 2009-2020)

( 2005, 2009-2020) Sean M. Houlihan ( Super Lawyers 2014-2020, Rising Stars 2008-2012)

( 2014-2020, Rising Stars 2008-2012) Brian LaCien ( Super Lawyers 2016-2020, Rising Stars 2011-2015)

( 2016-2020, Rising Stars 2011-2015) Carolyn Daley Scott (Rising Stars 2016-2020)

(Rising Stars 2016-2020) Jonathan M. Thomas (Rising Stars 2016-2020)

(Rising Stars 2016-2020) Kathryn L. Conway : (Rising Stars 2014-2020)

(Rising Stars 2014-2020) James Power (Rising Stars 2019-2020)

With its attorneys' latest achievements, Power Rogers boasts:

An Attorney recognized in Super Lawyers Top 10 and Top 100 lists (Partner Joseph A. Power Jr.)

Top 10 and Top 100 lists (Partner Joseph A. Power Jr.) 13 attorneys named to Illinois Super Lawyers

3 Attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list 16 years in a row

list 16 years in a row 7 attorneys named to Super Lawyers and / or Rising Stars lists 10 years or more, and 12 attorneys recognized 5 years or more.

Power Rogers is a Chicago-based personal injury law firm with a statewide presence and national reputation. Since its inception, the firm has recovered over $4 billion in compensation for clients, including $900 million more than any competing law firm since 2000, in complex and high-profile cases involving medical malpractice, serious personal injury, wrongful death, and other civil claims. More about the firm's award-winning attorneys and practice areas can be found at: www.prslaw.com.

