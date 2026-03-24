ALL PRO DAD EXPANDS NATIONAL FATHERHOOD MOVEMENT AS STATES RESPOND TO FAMILY CHALLENGES

OHIO IS THE LATEST TO JOIN A GROWING MULTI-STATE EFFORT STRENGTHENING FAMILIES AND IMPROVING OUTCOMES FOR CHILDREN

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As policymakers across the United States look for ways to strengthen families and improve outcomes for children, a growing number of states are investing in fatherhood programs—partnering with All Pro Dad to expand support for fathers and increase engagement in their children's lives.

The latest effort was announced today in Ohio, where Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, joined by Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, unveiled a partnership with All Pro Dad, a program of the national nonprofit Family First. Ohio joins a broader, multi-state trend as leaders seek to address the long-term impacts of father absence on children, families and communities.

Nationally, approximately 1 in 4 children—more than 18 million—live in a home without a father present, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Research has linked father absence to lower educational attainment, increased risk of mental health challenges and higher rates of involvement in the justice system.

"Across the country, we're seeing a growing recognition that fathers play a critical role in the well-being of children and families," said Mark Merrill, founder and president of Family First. "States are looking for effective, proven ways to support dads, and we're honored to partner with them to help fathers succeed in showing up for their children."

All Pro Dad is scaling proven solutions that equip fathers with the tools, encouragement and opportunities they need to be actively engaged in their children's lives. This comprehensive approach to father engagement meets fathers where they are in their daily lives, helping them build stronger relationships through simple, consistent actions:

ONE MINUTE A DAY through the All Pro Dad " Play of the Day " email, one of the most read daily fatherhood resources in the country

through the one of the most read daily fatherhood resources in the country ONE DAY A WEEK with the All Pro Dad podcast , helping men navigate their toughest parenting problems

with the helping men navigate their toughest parenting problems ONE HOUR A MONTH through All Pro Dad school chapter programs , providing an opportunity for dads to spend quality time with their children before school to strengthen their relationship

through , providing an opportunity for dads to spend quality time with their children before school to strengthen their relationship ONE DAY A YEAR through the All Pro Dad Experience, a large three-hour event hosted at NFL and college venues designed to strengthen relationships through shared experiences and fun interactive activities

By focusing on small, consistent actions—like intentional conversations, shared time and positive reinforcement—All Pro Dad helps fathers build habits that lead to lasting relationship change.

In Ohio, these efforts are being implemented through the state's Responsible Fatherhood Initiative, which includes the launch of the "All Pro Dad: Win the Everyday" campaign, expansion of All Pro Dad school chapter programs and a statewide All Pro Dad Experience event in June.

"Strong families are the foundation of strong communities, and fathers play an irreplaceable role in their children's lives," said Governor DeWine. "Through this partnership, Ohio is giving fathers new tools, education, and resources to help them to be an engaged, consistent presence in their children's lives."

In 2022, through one of the largest state-led investments in responsible fatherhood, Florida signed groundbreaking legislation supporting a statewide and community-driven initiative empowering fathers to embrace their unique roles in their children's lives. Family First was selected as the key partner in implementing this initiative, delivering a state-wide awareness campaign focused on encouraging father involvement and connecting fathers to All Pro Dad resources.

"Fatherhood isn't about being perfect—it's about being present," said Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-founder of All Pro Dad. "What makes programs like All Pro Dad so powerful is that they give fathers simple, practical ways to show up consistently. And when that happens, it can change a child's life."

All Pro Dad currently operates more than 1,500 school chapters across 38 states, reaching tens of thousands of fathers and children each year through school-based programs, events and digital resources.

"Fathers want to be involved in their children's lives—they just need encouragement and support to do so," Merrill said. "Our mission at All Pro Dad is for every child to know and experience the love of a dad. We're honored to expand this work and help more fathers win in the moments that matter most."

In addition to Ohio and Florida, All Pro Dad has state partnerships in Texas, Arkansas and Indiana, and is currently in the planning process with multiple other states to launch similar efforts. Since 1998, the All Pro Dad Experience has been held over 140 times in more than 30 different NFL, MLB and NCAA markets.

For more information about All Pro Dad, its programs, and upcoming events, visit allprodad.com.

ABOUT ALL PRO DAD:

Founded by Mark Merrill and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach, Tony Dungy, All Pro Dad has served families and fathers since 1997. All Pro Dad provides resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future.

All Pro Dad is the fatherhood program of Family First, a national nonprofit organization based in Tampa that reaches thousands of parents each day through its two primary programs, All Pro Dad (AllProDad.com) and iMOM (iMOM.com).

SOURCE Family First and All Pro Dad