All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce Launches Hilo Nutrition to Simplify Performance Nutrition

"We want to fundamentally change how people think of performance nutrition," says Andy Sauer, Hilo's founder and CEO. "By delivering the most effective supplements with easy-to-understand benefits in a convenient and customizable form, we have streamlined the path to optimal performance."

Hilo has sports and athletic performance in its DNA, so partnering with a world-class athlete to bring attention to their products and mission was a no-brainer. Four-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce was an obvious partner given his on-field success, elite athleticism, and explosive play. Additionally, Kelce is well-versed in nutrition and supplements after over a decade of playing collegiate and professional sports and includes endurance gummies in his training regimen. Sauer and Kelce had a great initial meeting during which Sauer asked, "How about we create the perfect gummy supplement tailored just for you?"

The partnership was born, and Kelce quickly began providing his expert insight into product development as Hilo's Chief of Performance. "Taking gummy supplements has helped me feel stronger throughout my workouts and games," Kelce says. "I was excited for the opportunity to create the perfect product for me and then be able to share it with all the other athletes seeking to improve performance."

Together, Kelce and the Hilo team will look to revamp the entire performance nutrition category with this first-to-market gummy form. Working collaboratively with professional athletes, performance experts and nutritionists will provide unique insight into the needs and demands of high-performance athletes, which will be used to develop additional gummy supplement solutions.

Hilo believes the performance nutrition category will continue to grow and diversify as individuals involved in other sports, workout regimens and activity levels overcome their initial intimidation. "We often hear from people they want to feel stronger, less sore and better rested, but they don't know what products will help them," Sauer says. "Hilo simplifies this experience by making benefits clear and by delivering supplements in a convenient form that is actually enjoyable to take every day. We truly believe they will change the game."

Hilo Pre-Workout Gummies are available for sale at The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationally, at www.hilogummies.com and on Amazon.com.

SOURCE Hilo Nutrition

