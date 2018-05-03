All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. ("QTS" or the "Company") (NYSE: QTS) today announced that all QTS directors were reelected at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held earlier today.

Commenting on the results, QTS issued the following statement:

The QTS Board and management team thank our stockholders for their support and the valuable insights they have offered. We are committed to maintaining an open dialogue with our stockholders, and remain confident in our ability to deliver substantial near-term and long-term value.

We are executing on our strategic plan to enhance stockholder value and accelerate financial performance by focusing on QTS' strongest segments of demand in the market, simplifying our business model and increasing operating efficiency and profitability. We are confident that QTS is on the right track and has the right team and strategic plan to continue driving profitable growth and value creation.

The Company also announced that stockholders supported all of the other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the advisory vote on executive compensation and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors.

The Company will file the voting results on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

