All Rapid Rewards Members Receive Boosts To 2021 Tier-Qualifying Activity; Qualifying Rapid Rewards Companion Pass Holders Receive Extended Benefits

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shared news that Rapid Rewards Companion Pass Members who earned Companion Pass benefits previously extended through June 30, 2021, will benefit from an additional extension of their Companion Pass benefits through Dec. 31, 2021. The extension will be reflected in Companion Pass Members' Southwest Rapid Rewards My Account page within a week.

(The extension will not apply to any Member who earned a promotional Companion Pass or who did not previously receive an extension of Companion Pass benefits through June 30, 2021.) In addition, all Rapid Rewards Members will receive boosts to their Tier-qualifying and Companion Pass tallies for 2021.

2021 Rapid Rewards Tier and Companion Pass Qualifications

Southwest Airlines is making it easier for all Rapid Rewards Members to earn Tier Status and Companion Pass in 2021. All Rapid Rewards Members will receive the following Tier-qualifying and Companion Pass-qualifying boost:

15,000 Tier-Qualifying Points (TQPs)*,

25,000 Companion Pass Qualifying Points (CPQPs)*,

10 qualifying one-way flight segments towards Tier Status,

25 qualifying one-way flights towards Companion Pass.

TQPs and CPQPs cannot be redeemed for travel, transferred, donated, or redeemed through Chase More Rewards Program. These TQPs and CPQPs are only available toward Tier Status or Companion Pass qualification calculations.

2021 Credit Card Activity Uncapped Toward A-List and A-List Preferred Status

Rapid Rewards Cardmembers who hold the Rapid Rewards Premier, Priority, Premier Business, and Performance Cards have an opportunity to earn 1,500 Tier-qualifying points toward A-List or A-List Preferred for every $10,000 they spend using their Rapid Rewards Credit Card in 2021, with no limits on credit card spend during the promotional period. See full terms and conditions below.

"We're in a virtuous cycle of recovery: our Customers continue to support Southwest Airlines by flying and engaging with us, while we aspire to remain their airline of choice as their travel needs continue to evolve. These boosts, and an extension of Companion Pass benefits, recognize this two-way loyalty and provide a head start toward requalifying for A-List, A-List Preferred, and Companion Pass benefits for the 2022 travel year," said Jonathan Clarkson, Southwest Airlines Managing Director of Marketing for Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products. "Our goal every day is to make it easier for Customers to enjoy the benefits they've earned, and to earn future benefits for when they are ready to travel."

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and Points do not expire.

RAPID REWARDS CREDIT CARDMEMBER SPEND TO A-LIST STATUS WITH UNLIMITED TIER QUALIFYING POINTS PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

†During the promotional period you will continue to earn 1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) for every $10,000 in purchases with your Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier, Priority, Premier Business, or Performance Business Credit Card from Chase ("promotional period" means the first day of your billing cycle ending in January 2021 through your last December 2021 statement date). There is no maximum number of TQPs that can be earned during the promotional period. Beginning with the day after your December 2021 statement date you will go back to earning 1,500 TQPs for each $10,000 in purchases up to $100,000 in purchases annually, which equal 15,000 TQPs ("annually" means the year beginning with your account open date through the first December statement date of that same year, and each 12 billing cycles starting after your December statement date through the following December statement date.). To qualify for this promotion, the account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Only the primary Cardmember who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is non-transferable. TQPs are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest Airlines or when you, or an authorized user, use the Rapid Rewards Premier, Priority, Premier Business, or Performance Business Credit Card from Chase to make purchases of products and services, minus returns or refunds. TQPs earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier, Priority, Premier Business, or Performance Business Credit Card from Chase are not available for qualification for benefits such as A-List and A-List Preferred status until they are posted to your Rapid Rewards account. The following will not count toward qualification for A-List or A-List Preferred status: Rapid Rewards program enrollment points; Rapid Rewards reward flights; Rapid Rewards Companion Pass travel; Rapid Rewards partner points except for TQPs earned on the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier, Priority, Premier Business, or Performance Business Credit Card from Chase; bonus Rapid Rewards points, unless specifically designated as such; non-revenue travel, unless specifically designated as eligible; stops at intermediate cities on connecting or through flights; and charter flights. TQPs are not redeemable for travel on Southwest or through the "More Rewards" site.

SOUTHWEST RAPID REWARDS PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card is brought to you by Southwest Airlines and Chase. Southwest Airlines is responsible for the redemption of Rapid Rewards points toward benefits and services. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and are subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Rapid Rewards points can only be transferred to the primary Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust point-to-point, non-stop route network, with a strong presence in top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami, Palm Springs, Calif., Steamboat Springs, and Montrose (Telluride). In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; Houston (Bush) on April 12; and Jackson, Miss., on June 6. The carrier has announced an intention to add service in the second quarter of 2021 in Fresno and Santa Barbara. The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

