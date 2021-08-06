All Real Nutrition Delivers a Truly Irish Taste

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition's premium protein bars have enraptured Ireland's health and wellness community ever since the brand launched last year. This doesn't come as a surprise when one considers the ingredients that go into each bar. All Real Nutrition's snack bars are packed with nutrition and loaded with taste. Much of the success behind the brand's proprietary formula and production methods lies in its use of authentic Irish ingredients.

All Real Nutrition's protein bar formulas are rooted in the need to stay simple. In the words of the brand, "All Real to us means a short list of ingredients derived from natural and whole foods." This includes several key components, such as:

Slow-roasted nuts and legumes, including almonds, cashews, peanuts, and hazelnuts.

Dates to bind the bars and provide a sweet source of potassium and antioxidants.

Chicory root fiber to double up on sweetness and deliver a dose of gut-healthy prebiotic fiber.

Cocoa powder and pure Belgian cocoa to create a decadent, sugar-free flavor profile.

This list of elite ingredients is good enough to stand on its own. And yet, it doesn't even include the main pair of items that truly make All Real Nutrition's products unique: milk protein and sea salt.

When it comes to milk protein, All Real Nutrition has capitalized on its geographic location. The company is based out of Kerry, Ireland, where it is able to utilize the region's world-famous dairy industry to source Irish, grass-fed milk protein powder and 100% milk protein crispies.

On top of that, the company sources its sea salt directly from the nearby Atlantic ocean. This combination of Irish Atlantic sea salt and Kerry dairy products has enabled All Real Nutrition to create an exceptional line of products that truly stand out against the competition. The brand's unique, in-house manufacturing method also ensures that each bar remains well-preserved, soft, and textured long after it's been created.

From the quality of ingredients to its manufacturing prowess, All Real Nutrition has earned its position as one of Ireland's premier protein bar brands. Fortunately, the company is eager to share its success overseas, as well, as it has also begun to market its products in the United States, where it will likely find further success with a hungry audience of health-conscious American consumers.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was founded in 2020 and operates out of Kerry, Ireland. The company is a well-established entity in the Irish health food industry and has received numerous accolades for its quality products, sustainable packaging, and community-oriented charity work.

