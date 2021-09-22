All Real Nutrition Doesn't Focus On What You Are, But On What You Can Do

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition is a company that is bringing the best out of its customers. Its formulas use elite ingredients that come together in a masterful line of protein bars. These are perfect for any occasion, from workouts to workdays and beyond.

Renowned psychology professor Carol Dweck coined the idea of a "growth mindset" and defined the term by saying that "individuals who believe their talents can be developed (through hard work, good strategies, and input from others) have a growth mindset."

The concept of a growth mindset is something that the folks at All Real Nutrition have fully embraced.

All Real Nutrition is an Irish snack brand that is focused on finding results for its customers. Company co-founder Nial Harty explains that his company's goal is to help you discover "what you can do, not what you are." Harty and his team don't want to just support their customers where they are in their health and fitness journey. They also want to propel them to even greater levels of success.

This goal of enabling an aspirational lifestyle is achieved through the brand's one-of-a-kind protein bars. These are made with real, quality ingredients and sport the mantra "fueled by nature."

The company's website adds that "we believe natural ingredients bring out your best. You will only find simple, natural and minimally processed ingredients in our products." These ingredients include:

Milk protein sourced from Irish grass-fed dairy;

Chicory root fiber which delivers gut health prebiotic fiber and a touch of sweetness;

Dates which bind the bars and provide potassium and antioxidants;

Slow-roasted nuts and legumes, including Almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, and cashews;

Cocoa powder and cocoa pieces for an exquisite, sugar-free flavor profile;

Sea salt sourced from the Atlantic Ocean right off the coast of Ireland .

All Real Nutrition combines these ingredients into a powerful snack bar that helps hit protein and fiber requirements. They also deliver a 3g dose of Leucine , an essential amino acid that is beneficial for high-energy workout and recovery.

The unique composition of All Real Nutrition bars means they can keep customers full for longer than other options on the market. This makes them equally helpful as a quick snack and as a full meal replacement.

From fueling before a workout to maintaining energy throughout a workday, All Real Nutrition bars offer a solid solution to daily sustenance. And the fact that their taste is out of this world only makes the experience that much better.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

