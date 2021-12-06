All Real Nutrition Is an Irish Snack Brand a Cut Above the Rest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Call it corporate social responsibility, corporate citizenship, creating shared value, or anything else — modern consumers are setting a new standard for whom they'll support with their hard-earned dollars. This call to accountability has been answered in a resounding fashion by one Irish snack brand, in particular: All Real Nutrition.

All Real Nutrition is a snack brand that knows how to set priorities. Company owners Niall Harty and Ross McDowell are aware of the need to generate revenue as part of a sound business model, but their strategy goes so much further than mere dollars and cents.

"There are a lot of fake and artificial products on the market," Harty explains, "We created a product that was all about real food, and being real and transparent all through our brand. Most 'real food' brands compromise on nutrition and taste. We wanted to create a product that delivered equally on taste, real food, and nutrition. We wanted a brand that stood for more than just sales. We wanted to do better in the world."

This greater commitment can be seen all over the All Real Nutrition operation, starting with the product itself. All Real Nutrition bars utilize a minimal number of elite ingredients that include heavy-hitting health options such as nuts, dates, and milk protein.

What's more, the company sources its milk protein from the iconic Irish dairy of its local Kerry, Ireland — the same area renowned for its Irish butter. It also harvests its Atlantic Sea Salt from the rugged Irish coast in nearby County Cork.

All Real Nutrition also breathes sustainability throughout its operation. Its packaging is plastic-free and completely compostable. In addition, the company actively supports environmental projects — such as its partnership with Plastic Bank to remove plastic bottles from the ocean — via its All Real Clean Planet Project.

To top it off, All Real Nutrition also operates its company with day-to-day integrity. It prides itself on its locally-sourced ingredients and the sustainable manufacturing methods that it utilizes throughout its 6,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The owners also ensure that they are paying their employees a living wage at the minimum and work hard to maintain a sustainably optimal Origin Green certified facility.

All Real Nutrition is an organization that operates with an aspirational lifestyle in mind. From healthy food choices to happy employees to a sustainable future, the brand stands out as a snack brand that is a cut above the rest.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Hamilton Morrison

(954) 627-7734

[email protected]

SOURCE All Real Nutrition