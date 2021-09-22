All Real Nutrition Is Out to Make an Impact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition is already well-known throughout Ireland and beyond for its incredible snack bars. However, the company stands for much more than high-profile health food. All Real Nutrition is also actively working to impact its employees, customers, and the climate through multiple social and environmental initiatives.

Everyone can appreciate the value of a healthy snack. The problem is enjoying the snack itself. Dull, off-beat, and unsavory ingredients are too often packed into various snack-size portions that are as difficult to stomach as they are hard to chew.

It's an issue that All Real Nutrition has answered in spades. The Irish snack food company has spent years developing a delectable formula for its protein bars. The end result brings simple yet elite ingredients like dates, nuts, sea salt, and Irish grass-fed milk protein powder together into a chewy, nutrition-filled snack that is as healthy as it is delicious.

This accomplishment would be enough for most companies to rest on their laurels, but co-founders Niall Harty and Ross McDowell aren't interested in reaching benchmarks. They're determined to set them.

With that in mind, the leaders have also gone above and beyond to ensure that both their products and their company are sustainable. All Real Nutrition refers to this as "full circle sustainability," which addresses the areas of:

Composting : This is achieved through the company's FSC certified cardboard boxes and 100% compostable snack bar packaging. The latter is made with bio-based paper and metalized cellulose films made from wood pulp.

: This is achieved through the company's FSC certified cardboard boxes and 100% compostable snack bar packaging. The latter is made with bio-based paper and metalized cellulose films made from wood pulp. Fair pay and food miles: These come from the company's local operation in Kerry, Ireland . There, they do as much manufacturing in-house as possible, using local ingredients when they can, avoiding food transportation when possible, and paying their workers a living wage at the minimum.

These come from the company's local operation in Kerry, . There, they do as much manufacturing in-house as possible, using local ingredients when they can, avoiding food transportation when possible, and paying their workers a living wage at the minimum. Charity and community: All Real Nutrition looks beyond the sustainability of its products and manufacturing, too. It does this by reforesting through its community-focused All Real Clean Planet Project and by supporting companies like PlasticBank to clean up the oceans.

All Real Nutrition is looking to make a greater impact than merely offering a clean, healthy, enjoyable snack. The brand is committed to creating a genuine environmental and social impact on the world around it. Rather than simply feeding others, All Real Nutrition is setting a new standard as a company that wants to impact its customers and the world in as holistic a manner as possible.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

