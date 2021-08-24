All Real Nutrition Offers a Softer Snacking Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition is a growing Irish-based health food brand. It has already taken its home island by storm and has a rapidly growing international customer base that most recently includes the United States. While there are many factors that help the company stand out, the signature chewiness of its snack bars is a small yet critical factor that propels it above the competition.

All Real Nutrition is a rapidly growing brand that is known for a variety of factors. It champions sustainability through its compostable wrappers and partnerships with environmentally friendly non-profit organizations. It maintains a customer-oriented focus through its transparent attitude toward quality ingredients and efficacious results.

However, there's one seemingly small factor about All Real Nutrition's snack bars that is easy to overlook — until they're being consumed, that is. At that point, it's impossible to ignore how predictably soft and chewy each and every bar is.

This is especially true when the brand's bars are compared to other mainstream health food snack bars. Even if these start off soft, which often isn't the case, they typically become stiffer and harder to chew by the time they find their way off of a store shelf and into a consumer's stomach.

Not so with All Real Nutrition's bars. Each bar remains soft and chewy from the moment it's created in the company's factory in Kerry, Ireland to the instant it's opened by a ravenous customer.

The secret to All Real Nutrition's incredible preservation process is two-fold. First, it uses a limited set of ingredients (which can be found right on the company's website) to create and preserve its snack bars. This includes all-natural ingredients like nuts, legumes, chicory root, and cocoa powder. Natural binding and preserving agents such as dates, honey, and grape juice are added to keep the bars in fine form as they wait to be consumed.

But the hero ingredient that truly sets All Real Nutrition's products apart is its use of Irish dairy. The company utilizes its country's uniquely perfect environment to create elite dairy products. In addition, it uses cutting-edge natural food technology to ensure that these elite ingredients remain as soft as possible en route to customers.

From sustainability to transparency to community, All Real Nutrition delivers on its promises. However, it's the company's ability to also provide a genuinely soft, delectably chewy snack bar that is quickly embedding it in the hearts, minds, and stomachs of consumers as the premier healthy snack brand on the market.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition operates out of a factory located in Kerry, Ireland. The brand was officially launched in 2020 after having spent years in development. The company was cofounded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell.

