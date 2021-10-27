All Real Nutrition Protein Bars Deliver a Truly Irish Taste

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition knows that modern, informed consumers are constantly on the lookout for quality brands that care about how they do business. They look for important factors like customer care, a local focus, transparency, and sustainability. These are all areas that the health food brand has worked overtime to meet.

In fact, All Real Nutrition doesn't just meet these requirements. They surpass them. This starts with the company's proud status as a Verified Origin Green Member . This elite program is, according to the OGM website, "the worlds' only national food and drink sustainability programme." Origin Green companies are "enabling the industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively."

For All Real Nutrition, this higher standard starts with important things like monitoring electricity, waste, and water usage to ensure sustainability within their business processes. The company also addresses wage concerns — All Real Nutrition goes above and beyond to pay a living wage to its employees — as well as promoting from within the ranks of the company.

The sustainably Irish focus spills right over into All Real Nutrition's products, as well. The company transparently lists its ingredients right on its website. These are clean, simple, and natural. They also include a pair of fundamental components that are exclusive to the Emerald Isle.

Company cofounder Niall Harty explains that "We use a hyper premium ingredient as our hero for the bar: grass-fed Irish milk — the same milk that makes Kerrygold Butter." The founder adds that "We also use Irish Atlantic Sea Salt that is harvested in southwest Ireland."

The addition of these premium Irish ingredients — and the Irish milk, in particular — add an exquisite taste and texture to All Real protein bars that can't be found anywhere else in the world. Add in the fact that they come in a variety of delectable flavors, with recent additions like Chocolate Orange and Pumpkin Spice, and there's no question that All Real Nutrition takes the cake (or the bar) when it comes to healthy, sustainable, truly Irish snacks.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Greta Papa

(954) 615-3772

[email protected]

SOURCE All Real Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.eatallreal.com

