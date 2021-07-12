All Real Nutrition's Natural Protein Bar Is a Nutritional Swiss Army Knife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition is a health food company nestled in the heart of Kerry, Ireland. The brand is committed to using the resources of its home country — such as grass-fed milk and Atlantic Sea salt — to create quality snacks that make a genuine impact on its customer community. From protein to fiber, low sugar, whole food ingredients, and iconic Irish dairy, the brand's protein bars answer a plethora of health needs for consumers from all walks of life.

All Real Nutrition was created out of a desire to create a protein option that was as healthy as it was effective, as tasty as it was satisfying. In other words, the brand was aiming to create a health food snack that could compete in a market saturated with synthetic ingredients and unhealthy, sugar-filled alternatives.

This desire led company founder Niall Harty to embark on an ambitious journey. This started with hundreds of different experimental takes on a protein bar that only used natural ingredients, many of which were sourced right from the local lush green farmland and nearby Atlantic Ocean. Among other things, dates, nuts, honey, and grape juice were added to the mix. Critically, the formula was also centered on grass-fed Irish milk (the same ingredient used in Kerrygold Butter) as well as sea salt that was harvested from the Atlantic.

Each trial brought the nutritional entrepreneur closer to his goal of the perfect all-natural protein bar. Eventually, Harty was joined by his co-founder Ross McDowell, and the pair of intrepid food warriors continued to test hundreds of further iterations of the formula. When the new partners finally landed on their ideal ingredient combination, they found that they had created what amounted to the ultimate natural snack bar. Their creation was a convenient appetite pleaser that boasted a swiss army knife-like bevy of benefits.

All Real Nutrition protein bars are soft, smooth, and delicious — largely thanks to the silky texture provided by the Irish milk. At the same time, they manage to deliver a nutritional punch that includes a whopping 20g of protein per serving. They also hit daily fiber requirements all while utilizing less than 12g of natural sugar per bar.

This amalgam of assets makes All Real Nutrition's protein bars a genuinely healthy snack solution that can answer many different needs. They can sate a snacky craving, fuel the recovery from a workout, or even function as a full-blown meal replacement.

The brand's growing selection of flavors has taken its home country by storm, as vendors have continued to sign on and stock its products in increasing numbers. All Real Nutrition is also capitalizing on its growing momentum by expanding to the vast US health food market, where hungry consumers are likely to welcome the incoming snack with open arms.

About All Real Nutrition: The All-Real Nutrition brand was officially launched in late 2020 after years of development. The company operates out of Kerry, Ireland where it has made its mark as the premier natural protein bar in the region.

