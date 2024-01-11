All Retailers in Europe Database 2024: Over 9000 Retail Chains, Internet and Traditional, with 1.9 Million Stores

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All Retailers in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors. The total database contains over 9000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.

This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains in any European country and several major countries outside Europe. The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc. The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.

Available Retail Sectors

  • Fashion
  • Food
  • Consumer Electronics
  • DIY & Gardening
  • Furniture & Decoration
  • Home Ware
  • Footwear & Leather
  • Personal Care
  • Baby Ware
  • Sport & Leisure
  • Toy's & Games
  • Books & Magazines
  • Jewellery & Watches
  • Optical
  • Pet Care
  • Petrol
  • Telecom

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

