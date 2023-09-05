All-season tire with the best winter properties - Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI is made available in two more popular sizes for compact tractors and compact loaders

News provided by

Nokian Tyres

05 Sep, 2023, 03:15 ET

NOKIA, Finland, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the narrow city streets, crammed yards and residential areas, the small but powerful compact machines are the ideal choice for snow removal and other property maintenance work. The block-patterned Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI M+S tire is now available in two more compact machine sizes, 400/70R18 for compact loaders and 250/80R16 for compact tractor front axles.

Confident working in a built environment calls for agility and precise handling. Also, the transitions between worksites must be swift and comfortable. And when the winter strikes, the streets, yards and parking lots must be cleared from snow as efficiently as possible. The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI is a special block-patterned M+S tire made for confident year-round handling and exceptionally comfortable road transits.

"The winter performance is where Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI really, really stands out!", says Tero Saari, Product Manager at Nokian Tyres. "With its excellent grip, the tire has no problems even in the most demanding snow removal - but it does not compromise the all-season durability, either."

Outstanding feedback from the end users

At Nokian Tyres, the product development is focused on one thing - the real-world users doing their daily work with tractors or other machines. Judging by the feedback by them, the world's first all-season contracting tire has many advantages.

"The users have reported that the noise level and vibrations have reduced significantly compared to typical lug-patterned tires", says Tero Saari. "This means they can drive faster and more comfortably, which is good for job ergonomics."

The siping of the M+S block pattern enables excellent winter grip and shorter braking distances. This has a positive effect on working safety.

"The predictable handling in all conditions translates to better productivity", Tero Saari says. "When the handling is snappy even on slippery surfaces, you get more done in less time."

Another remarkable advantage is the improved fuel economy. Hakkapeliitta TRI has a very low rolling resistance, which translates to smaller fuel consumption as well as reduced noise level.

"Smooth rolling saves energy", Tero Saari smiles. "And nobody likes loud tires - neither the driver nor the people sleeping in their homes."

Available for many machines

The range of available Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI sizes has been growing steadily to cover machines from biggest to smallest with some 30 sizes to choose from. The two latest additions are 400/70R18, which is common in compact loaders, and 250/80R16, which is typical compact tractor front tire size.

"We did some pioneering work with Hakkapeliitta TRI, creating a new kind of all-season tire," Tero Saari concludes. "Its popularity has proven that we stroke a perfect balance between ultimate winter properties, excellent all-season durability and unique driving comfort!"

More information and photos:

Photos and press materials: www.nokiantyres.com/heavypr

Product page: www.nokiantyres.com/hakkapeliittatri

Company site: www.nokiantyres.com/heavy

Twitter I YouTube I Facebook I LinkedIn I Instagram

CONTACT:

Further information:

Tero Saari, Product Manager, Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd
[email protected], tel. +358 10 401 7226

Marketing, Nokian Heavy Tyres    
[email protected]   

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Nokian Tyres

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.