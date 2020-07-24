A.L.L. Seasoning Provides West Indian-inspired Spice Blends

WHITSETT, N.C., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current social media boycott of Goya products, A.L.L. Seasoning announced the immediate availability of its own version of Adobo, ALLdobo.

"Everything is handcrafted in small batch blends without any preservatives or additives," said Hepston H. Henry II, owner of A Little Love Seasoning, LLC.

Hepston H. Henry II, Owner ALLdobo

Founded in 2019, A.L.L. Seasoning is a rising presence in the culinary world. The company offers a wide range of spice blends to fully accentuate the natural flavors of every food by providing simple West Indian-fusion spice blends that expand the pallet, and encourage ALL to cook.

Many customers have already enjoyed the existing assortment of seasonings. The flagship ALL-Purpose blend started it ALL. There is also a salt-free version for those who would like to watch their sodium intake. Other options are Jerk and Spicy Garlic. Seasonal flavors include Curry (which was featured by Tabitha Brown on her social media pages), Sweet Summa Love, and Lemon Pepper, with many more to come. ALLdobo will enable customers to continue to enjoy the savory flavor they're used to without the haze of political bigotry.

"These are literally the best seasonings I've ever had," said Raymond S., one of the very first customers when A.L.L. first started a year ago. "When I run out, I don't even want to cook or eat anymore."

ALLdobo is a new option driven by customer requests and feedback that are part of A.L.L.'s commitment to provide great quality seasonings with bold flavor, low sodium and no preservatives or additives. ALLdobo is available for purchase at www.allseasoning20.com.

A.L.L. Seasoning is a trademark of A Little Love Seasoning, LLC in the United States.

For more information:

Hepston Henry

336-265-1277

[email protected]

www.allseasoning20.com

SOURCE A Little Love Seasoning, LLC