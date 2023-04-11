All Seasons Exteriors Can Help Protect Your Roof from Colorado's Hail Season

DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As hail season approaches, Colorado homeowners should be prepared to protect their homes against possible storm damage. All Seasons Exteriors offers free roof inspections, including a digital analysis to help determine if a claim must be filed or if it can be avoided. Insurance coverages and deductibles are ever-changing, so it's important to use the best roofing material available to give your home the best protection. Malarkey shingles are the ideal choice for Colorado homes, as they are designed to withstand the severity of hail that is common in our state.

Malarkey shingles are specially designed with rubberized asphalt to provide superior protection against hail and other harsh weather conditions. As large hailstones fall from the sky in Colorado, they can cause significant damage to your roof, especially if it is not properly protected.

Features of Malarkey Shingles:

Class four rubberized shingle options at same price point as other Class four non-rubberized shingles

SBS rubberized shingles provide protection against hail and wind

Largest nailing "Zone" in the industry

Most tar on the bottom of the shingle for superior sealing

Best granular cohesion compared to competitors

SMOG-reducing granules embedded in shingles react with the UV rays and pull smog and pollutants from the air onto the shingle, converting it into a light nitrogen fertilizer, and the rainwater then washes it off the roof.

Every roof we install is the equivalent to 2-3 FULL grown trees being planted

Only manufacturer partnered with 3M to offer SMOG-reducing granules

to offer SMOG-reducing granules Sustainable roofing option up-cycles up to 500 plastic bottles and five rubber tires from the landfill

Don't wait until hail season strikes to protect your Colorado home. All Seasons Exteriors can inspect your roof and provide you with a digital analysis. Of course, the best way to protect your home is to invest in a high-quality roofing material, like Malarkey shingles. It's the ideal choice for Colorado homeowners who want superior protection against hail, rain, and other weather-related damages.

All Seasons Exteriors is a full-service exterior company focusing on roofing, windows, siding, painting, gutters, and repairs from Loveland to Denver to Colorado Springs, dedicated to providing customers with exceptional quality and service. Their complimentary roof inspections are designed to help customers determine if filing a claim is necessary. For all your exterior home improvement needs, call All Seasons Exteriors today!

Contact Information

Name: Jan Otavsky

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: +17207095274

SOURCE All Seasons Exteriors