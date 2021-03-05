All SeaWorld Parks Now Open and Operating with Enhanced Safety Measures for the 2021 Season

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego are welcoming guests back with extended operating schedules, exciting experiences, open air events, inspiring animal presentations and exhibits, thrilling attractions, and fan-favorite events that have made SeaWorld a leading destination for friends and families from coast to coast. Come and experience each of our parks' magnificent animal interactions, presentations and exhibits while soaring to new heights on state-of-the-art roller coasters and ride attractions.* Guests can explore each of our SeaWorld parks 100 plus acres of outdoor grounds with enhanced health and safety measures in place. As part of those measures, reservations are required to manage capacity, so guests are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets in advance of their visit to secure admission.

"We are excited to be able to continue to add remarkable new offerings to our in-park experiences this season, creating even more memorable experiences for our guests," said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Our Ambassadors have done an excellent job evolving our operations to allow our guests to enjoy the amazing experiences they expect from SeaWorld, in a safe environment. And we're just getting started."

Additional details about initiatives that will be implemented at SeaWorld Parks this Spring are outlined below:

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

SeaWorld is committed to the health and safety of its guests, employees, and the animals in its care. The parks have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants, and attraction industry leaders to enhance already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

TICKETS AND ANNUAL PASSES

Guests can purchase annual passes at all parks which provide admission for 12 months including admission to popular events. All single or multi-day tickets must be purchased online and guests can also add on a dining bundle, varied by park, that allows guests to dine all day during their visit. Guests interested in visiting SeaWorld Orlando or San Diego again and again through 2021 can purchase a Fun Card for the regular price of a single-day ticket or explore a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum Annual Pass to maximize the in-park experience.

At SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld Orlando, guests at the Seven Seas Food Festivals can purchase a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $60 or a 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass Members can enjoy even more flavor and savings with 3 free samples included in the purchase of an 18-sample lanyard. SeaWorld San Antonio's Seven Seas Food Festival ticket and food lanyard details will be announced soon.

PARK EVENTS

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is hosting its annual Seven Seas Food Festival every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 9 featuring 50 different global cuisine choices, 75 wine and cocktail selections plus 75 craft beer options. For even more fun, the park will also host live music shows during the event featuring the following acts:

Sunday, Feb. 28 : Tribute Artists including The Wildflowers - Tom Petty Tribute, Mr. Mojo Risin' – The Doors tribute, and In the Light of Led Zeppelin

Sunday, Mar. 7 : Easton Corbin

Saturday, Mar. 13 : Vanilla Ice

Sunday, Mar. 14 : Jeremy Camp

Sunday, Mar. 21 : Scotty McCreery

Saturday, Mar. 27 : Night Ranger

Sunday, Mar. 28 : Blue Öyster Cult

Saturday, April 3 : Tribute Artists including Almost ABBA, Donna Summer Tribute, and Bee Gees Now

Sunday, April 4 : Tribune Artists including Depeche Mode, INXS, and U2

Saturday, April 10 : Tribute Artists including Hotter Than July Stevie Wonder Tribute, Turnstiles Billy Joel Tribute, and Greggie and the Jets Elton John Tribute

Sunday, April 11 : Craig Morgan

Saturday, April 17 : Iconic American Bands including Southern Cross a Tribute to CSNY, Bad Moon Rising a Tribute to CCR, and Alter Eagles a Tribute to The Eagles

Sunday, April 18 : Joe Nichols

Sunday, April 25 : Tribune Artists including Jaded - Aerosmith, Never Stop Believin' - Journey, and Livin' on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Saturday, May 1 : Edwin McCain

Saturday, May 8 : Jesse McCartney

Sunday, May 9 : Kansas

Additional 2021 events at SeaWorld Orlando include the following:

Electric Ocean at SeaWorld for select dates during May 28-Sept. 5



Guy Harvey Weekend from July 19-20 and Nov. 27-28

Craft Beer Festival on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 13 – Sept. 12

SeaWorld Spooktacular on weekends from Sept. 18-Oct. 31



Sesame Street Kids' Weekend from Nov. 6-7



SeaWorld Holiday Celebration Nov. 21- Jan. 2, 2022

SeaWorld San Diego

On the West Coast, SeaWorld San Diego is hosting its Seven Seas Food Festival every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from March 5 through May 2 . With more than 125 exotic flavors—from indulgent desserts to savory Vegan bites, craft beers to fine wines to specialty alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails—guests will get to sip and sample an 'around the world' inspired menu. While sipping and sampling, guests can also enjoy unique entertainment options like SeaWorld San Diego's Polynesia Dance Presentation, complete with traditional Hawaiian music, hula dancers, and live musicians; the relaxing sounds of acoustic guitarists; or the upbeat rhythms of jazz trios on live music stages throughout the park.

In 2021, SeaWorld San Diego will also host:

Sesame Street Kids' Weekends this May-June



Electric Ocean at SeaWorld San Diego from June-Sept,



SeaWorld BBQ & Brews, Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream throughout Sept.-Oct.



SeaWorld Red, White & Blue Salute in November



SeaWorld Holiday Celebration from Nov.-Dec.

SeaWorld San Antonio

Beginning March 6 and through March 21 , SeaWorld San Antonio will expand its operating schedule, opening daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. SeaWorld San Antonio will also be joining Orlando and San Diego as it hosts its annual Seven Seas Food Festival beginning Friday, April 2 through May 31. Guests will taste and toast their way around the world, from the Pacific Rim to the sun-kissed Mediterranean. Explore dishes from the exotic to the classics at specially themed festival locations throughout the park, along with a global collection of unique wines, craft cocktails and imported beers. Plus, enjoy other foodie events, live music and more, all in a festival-style atmosphere. Additional events at SeaWorld San Antonio this year include:

Fiesta del Mar Aug. 13-Sept. 6



Bier Fest Sept. 10-Nov. 7



Howl-O-Scream and SeaWorld Spooktacular from Sept. 17-Oct. 31



SeaWorld Holiday Celebration from Nov. 13-Jan. 2

*SeaWorld San Diego is operating in compliance with state safety guidelines for zoos. Rides, rollercoasters and indoor animal exhibits are temporarily closed at this time due to current State of California COVID-19 guidelines.

