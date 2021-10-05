All Star Auto Lights Announces Expansion into Wheel Sector with Acquisitions Of Jante Wheel and Perfection Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Lights, a specialty distributor of alternative automotive lighting parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced today its expansion into the remanufactured and aftermarket wheel category with the acquisitions of Jante Wheel and Perfection Wheel.

Founded in 2016 by Mitch Nunes and headquartered outside Knoxville, TN, Jante Wheel distributes replica alternative OEM wheels nationally to parts distributors, as well as direct-to-consumers. Perfection Wheel remanufactures OEM wheels to parts distributors and auto repair centers. Perfection was founded by Roger McClellan in 2011 and is based in Huntington, IN.

Matt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star Auto Lights ("All Star"), commented, "By combining forces with Jante and Perfection, we create a market leader within the distribution of remanufactured and aftermarket auto parts to an increased customer base and with an expanded product offering. These acquisitions are highly complementary and, as we continue to grow our existing lights business, Jante and Perfection provide us with new high caliber products that we can support and grow. The wheel category is a natural expansion opportunity given the operational similarity to All Star's current product categories and allows us to serve our customers with a broadened replacement product offering. Mitch and Roger are industry veterans and we are excited that they have chosen to have their companies be part of the All Star family."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We continue to execute our growth strategy by identifying complementary acquisitions for All Star to further penetrate existing markets and expand into new product categories and services. Similar to our earlier acquisition of Headlights 101, we are excited to support Matt as we continue to identify related product categories to build All Star's portfolio."

To lead the Wheel Division, All Star also announced the appointment of Rob Barkley as Vice President. He joins All Star with nearly 20 years' experience in sales, marketing, and operational roles in the automotive parts industry with companies such as AutoNation and US Auto Parts. Commenting on Mr. Barkley's appointment, Mr. Immerfall, stated, "Rob brings tremendous industry expertise to our company and we are pleased he will lead this important new division for us as he builds on the relationships with Jante's and Perfections customers."

About All Star Auto Lights

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products to independent auto body shops and multi-site operators of collision repair centers. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its 11 facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality ("LKQ") recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer ("OEM') parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps and fog lamps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautolights.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $20 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

