All-Star Cast to Read the Audiobook Edition of FIGHT OF THE CENTURY to Commemorate the ACLU's 100-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded cast including Sir Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Lucy Liu, Zachary Quinto, Michael C. Hall, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Bomer, Billy Porter, Judith Light and more will lend their voices to the audiobook edition of FIGHT OF THE CENTURY, a brand-new anthology curated by award-winning authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union to mark its 100-year anniversary. The audiobook will be available on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from Simon & Schuster Audio.

FIGHT OF THE CENTURY takes you inside the landmark trials and the stories that have shaped modern life through original essays by 40 of the most influential writers at work today, including Jennifer Egan, Marlon James, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Salman Rushdie, and Jesmyn Ward. Some of the most prominent cases involving the ACLU—Brown v. Board of Education, Roe v. Wade, Miranda v. Arizona—need little introduction. Others you may never even have heard of, yet their outcomes quietly defined the world we live in now. Familiar or little-known, each case springs to vivid life in the hands of the acclaimed writers who dive into the history, share their personal experiences, and debate the questions at the heart of each issue.



The audiobook features several essays read by their bestselling authors, including Geraldine Brooks, Michael Chabon, Neil Gaiman, Morgan Parker, Ann Patchett, Sergio de la Pava, Moriel Rothman-Zecher, Moses Sumney, and Ayelet Waldman as well as a foreword recorded by David Cole, the National Legal Director of the ACLU.

Rounding out this incredible cast are Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George; Masters of Sex), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul; *batteries not included), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline; Fosse/Verdon), John Cho (Harold & Kumar; Star Trek), Elizabeth Frances (Love; The Son), Santino Fontana (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Tootsie the Musical), Amber Gray (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Hadestown), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Blue Bloods; Show Me A Hero), Brian D'Arcy James (Shrek the Musical; 13 Reasons Why), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Goran Kostić (Taken; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Rebecca Luker (The Music Man;, The Secret Garden), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Masi Oka (Heroes), Alison Pill (American Horror Story; The Newsroom), Tonya Pinkins (Change; Gotham), Missi Pyle (The Artist; Galaxy Quest; DodgeBall), Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher), Heather Alicia Simms (Luke Cage; Fairview), Corey Stoll (House of Cards; Billions), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing; Get Out), and Constance Zimmer (Unreal; House of Cards).

These powerful stories remind us that the issues the ACLU has engaged over the past one hundred years remain as vital as ever today, and that we can never take our liberties for granted. FIGHT OF THE CENTURY will also be available in hardcover and ebook formats from Avid Reader Press.

ABOUT SIMON & SCHUSTER AUDIO: Simon & Schuster Audio is a leading publisher of general interest audiobooks including bestselling fiction, nonfiction, business/finance, self-improvement, inspiration, language learning programs, original audiobook productions, and children's titles. In addition to a list that includes such unparalleled authors as Mary Higgins Clark, Vince Flynn, Ernest Hemingway, Stephen King, Michael Lewis, and David McCullough. Simon & Schuster Audio has produced audiobooks that have won eight Grammy Awards and earned forty-four Grammy nominations since 1989. For more information about Simon & Schuster Audio, visit our website at https://www.simonandschuster.com/audio.

Simon & Schuster is a global leader in the field of general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for consumers of all ages, across all printed, electronic, and audio formats. Its divisions include Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, Simon & Schuster Audio, Simon & Schuster Digital, and international companies in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

About the ACLU: For 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, we take up the toughest civil liberties fights. Beyond one person, party, or side — we the people dare to create a more perfect union. Learn more at aclu.org.

