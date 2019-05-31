All Star Chefs Host Gastronomic Evening Where European Olive Oils From Spain Shine in Pintxos & Tapas
- The prestigious Chefs Seamus Mullen and Marcos Campos presented a cooking workshop where the guests were taught elaborate typical Spanish dishes with healthy extra virgin olive oil as the star ingredient
- A guided tasting showcased the variety and versatility of the "liquid gold." In addition, mixologist Ricky Alvarado proved that this unique ingredient also has a place in cocktails
- This event coincides with another initiative of the "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World" campaign in Chicago where hundreds of thousands of passengers passing through Union Station can enjoy this food at the Olive Oil Lounge
May 31, 2019, 10:04 ET
CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union organized a gastronomic workshop yesterday, with olive oils as the protagonists, in the windy city. The occasion saw chefs Seamus Mullen and Marcos Campos reinterpret classic Spanish cuisine dishes for Chicago media like Pulpo a la Gallega, Arroz with Carabineros, Mussels in Escabeche.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8554851-olive-oils-spain-all-star-chefs-host-evening/
Black Bull, led by chef Marcos Campos, set the scene for the special event. The chef from Valencia, Spain, who has been developing his work in the United States for years, was accompanied by another of the great standard-bearers of this unique food in the United States, the New Yorker Seamus Mullen, ambassador of Olive Oils of Spain in the USA.
Cocktails with EVOO
The experience was completed with a guided tasting of some of the best extra virgin olive oils in the world, all of them from Spain, led by expert taster Alfonso Fernández. The mixologist Ricky Alvarado put the icing on the cake this evening with an elaboration of surprising cocktails made with extra virgin olive oil like the "Olive Oil World Cocktail" or the "Pisco Oliva."
Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a non-profit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the disclosure of the healthy product to international level. With the campaign "Olive Oil World Tour" as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life (Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain).
