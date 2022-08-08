All Star Healthcare Solutions Celebrates National Locum Tenens Week with Presentation of All Star Cares Award to Randy Kimmelman, DO

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions presented this year's All Star Cares Award to Randy Kimmelman, DO, a general surgeon, who has partnered with All Star for more than a decade. Dr. Kimmelman also sits on the All Star Physician Advisory Board. The event took place virtually via Zoom and corresponds with National Locum Tenens Week (Aug. 8–12), sponsored by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO).

Randy Kimmelman, DO, (left) and All Star CEO Keith Shattuck at the 2022 All Star Cares Award presentation.

"The All Star Cares Award is presented each year to a provider who leads with the heart and significantly impacts the lives of others on the job and in the community. That is what you always do," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO, addressing Dr. Kimmelman. "It's our absolute honor to be able to give you this award because you have done so much for your patients, our clients, our Physician Advisory Board, and even our All Star family. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication and for leading with your heart."

"When you work with great people, you're able to achieve really great things," said Dr. Kimmelman. "We're bringing care to a lot of people who just don't have the opportunity or access to the advanced [procedures] we are doing. What we do matters; it matters a lot, not just to them but to us as well. I think that's what keeps us moving forward in a really positive way."

"We have enjoyed a decade-long relationship with Dr. Kimmelman," Shattuck continued. "He is an extremely knowledgeable, compassionate doctor who is committed to providing exceptional care, which includes working with patients' families to improve outcomes and satisfaction, and a valued member of our Physician Advisory Board and community. We are grateful for all he does and thrilled to recognize him in this way."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

