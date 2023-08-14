All Star Healthcare Solutions Celebrates National Locum Tenens Week with Presentation of All Star Cares Award to Susan Trocciola, MD

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, recently presented the All Star Cares Award to Susan Trocciola, MD.

The annual event kicks off National Locum Tenens Week (Aug. 14–18), sponsored by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) to honor locum tenens providers.

Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President (left) and Susan Trocciola, MD, at the 2023 All Star Cares Award presentation.
"Each year, we bestow the All Star Cares Award to a provider who leads with the heart and significantly impacts the lives of others, professionally and in the community," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "Dr. Trocciola is being honored for always providing compassionate care to her patients and providing 'Red Carpet' Service to our clients and other providers."

Dr. Trocciola began her career as a high school science teacher, before enrolling in medical school and establishing a practice in cardiothoracic surgery. She's been working as a locum tenens provider with All Star Healthcare Solutions since 2015, during which time she also beat cancer.

"As a locums provider, you really make a difference. If you are not [at that facility], without the needed specialist present, some of those patients wouldn't be diagnosed or receive treatment. Making sure patients are taken care of, and the hospital and provider are happy, is the All Star way. We're part of one team," she said.

"Dr. Trocciola's journey as a surgeon, cancer survivor, and teacher embodies the spirit of this award," said Bernstein. "We're grateful for her relationship with All Star, and we are privileged to name her the 2023 All Star Cares Award honoree."

The All Star Cares Award recipient is chosen by an Executive Committee based on nominations submitted by the company's people, clinicians, and/or clients.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions
All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

