All Star Healthcare Solutions' CIO Mike Peterson Named Finalist for South Florida ORBIE Awards

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, proudly announces Mike Peterson, Chief Information Officer (CIO), was named a finalist for the South Florida ORBIE Awards in the Corporate category for businesses earning up to $400 million annually. Peterson was one of 25 finalists out of 130 nominations this year.

The annual award program recognizes CIOs who showcase exemplary leadership, innovation, and operational expertise in six categories: Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public Sector. An exclusive awards ceremony was held on June 7, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

"Mike has made a tremendous impact on All Star, leading our exceptional Information Technology department through major upgrades and developments over the past year. These tools empower our people to more efficiently and effectively serve our providers, our clients, and each other. It's that superior level of "Red Carpet" Service that makes him so worthy of this honor," said All Star's CEO and President Ken Bernstein.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE Awards significant," said Tim Langley-Hawthorne, SouthFloridaCIO chair. "South Florida ORBIE Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming South Florida's economy."

The event was hosted by SouthFloridaCIO, the preeminent peer leadership network of South Florida chief information officers and is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

