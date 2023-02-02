All Star Healthcare Solutions Earns Top Workplace USA Recognition

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, announced today it earned an Energage 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award. In fact, it was the highest ranked healthcare staffing company in the 150-499 employees' group.

"We are honored to have our caring culture highlighted on a national stage, but even more so, we are humbled by the recognition because it is based on our people's feedback," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "By connecting providers with facilities, our All Stars truly make an impact on people's lives. But they also are the heart and soul of our engaging and performance-driven culture, fully embracing our Core Values and delivering our signature "Red Carpet" Service to providers, clients, and each other."

"Our people are our greatest asset, and it's a privilege to be acknowledged for their absolute dedication," added All Star President Ken Bernstein. "We continuously strive to enhance our workplace with initiatives that support their work/life needs, such as our flexible workplace, and create a fun, encouraging culture for our All Star family."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations—those with more than 150 employees—and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Thousands of organizations from across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey, administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

The Top Workplace Award results are based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others. Organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's more than 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, which is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

