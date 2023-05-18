All Star Healthcare Solutions Makes Modern Healthcare's 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare List

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, is named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. The national survey is sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group.

"It is an honor to be recognized by this prestigious publication," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President, "and humbling to know this acknowledgement is based on positive feedback from our people. Truly, this is a testament to our All Star family, who are the heart of our caring culture and who are absolutely dedicated to making an impact by delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to healthcare facilities and providers, so patients receive the highest quality care."

The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"We remain committed to developing a culture where our people know they are appreciated and supported, in part by providing competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and world-class learning and development programs that create pathways toward individual success," said CEO Keith Shattuck. "Plus, we continually explore opportunities to help our people better balance their evolving work/life needs."

"Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare.

Rankings will be announced at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala, September 28, 2023, at the Renaissance Chicago hotel in downtown Chicago. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of winners with its October 2 issue.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions
All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

