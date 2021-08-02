All Star Healthcare Solutions Named a 2021 Best Company To Work For in Florida by Florida Trend

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions℠, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, has been named one of Florida's 2021 Best Companies to Work For.

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories. All Star ranked high in the medium-sized category, which includes companies with 50 to 249 employees.

Participating companies underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the final rankings.

"We are humbled and honored to once again be chosen for this prestigious distinction," said All Star's CEO, Keith Shattuck. "It is truly testimony to our people, who are, quite frankly, amazing. They fully embrace our Core Values and sincerely care about making a positive impact on the providers, patients, and clients we serve. Thanks to them, our caring, high-performance culture continues to flourish. They are passionate about delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service at every interaction, and we are absolutely dedicated to providing them with the resources to succeed, including our award-winning training; continuous opportunities to grow; excellent benefits; and fun activities and events."

The Best Companies to Work For in Florida program was created by Florida Trend magazine and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For more information and a complete list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

