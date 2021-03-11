All Star Healthcare Solutions Named a 2021 "Best Staffing Firm to Work For"

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, has again been named a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The annual award recognizes top employers that empower industry achievements by investing in their organization and people.

Winners were announced late yesterday at a virtual celebration during SIA's 30th annual Executive Forum North America, which concludes today.

"This recognition is a testament to our caring, high-performance people," said All Star CEO Keith Shattuck, who attended the online event. "We are a 'Best Staffing Firm to Work For' because of them. Whether they're in the office or working remotely, which is what we've been doing for the past year due to COVID-19, they make All Star where we want to be and are dedicated to providing our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to ensure a high-level experience for our clinicians, patients, and clients. In turn, we are committed to providing our people with opportunities for professional and personal growth, and cultivating a fun, collaborative culture guided by our Core Values."

All Star, which is consistently recognized for its outstanding workplace environment, participated in the 50-to-200-employees category. Employees at each participating organization were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on specific factors, like teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, compensation, and benefits. Winning companies score in the top quartile in each of the contest categories.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions