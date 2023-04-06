All Star Healthcare Solutions Named Finalist for 2023 Business of the Year Award

The South Florida Business Journal Award recognizes companies with a strong performance, innovation, and meaningful community involvement.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, is honored to announce the company has been selected as a finalist for the South Florida Business Journal's 2023 Business of the Year Award.

"This is an amazing testament to our people. Our company's continued growth; rewarding community involvement; and caring, high-performance culture are all a direct reflection of our people and their absolute dedication to our providers, clients, community, and each other," said All Star Healthcare Solutions President Ken Bernstein.

This awards program, now celebrating its 26th year, was created to give recognition to organizations that build the South Florida economy through solid business practices, dedication to our community, and financial growth. All Star is one of three finalists in the $100 to $249 million category considered for this prestigious honor.

"The demand for physicians and advanced practice providers remains incredibly high, and it is humbling to see how hard our All Stars work to connect providers with healthcare facilities," added Keith Shattuck, CEO. "Their dedication to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service results in patients receiving high-quality care they may otherwise go without."

All Star and the other finalists will be featured in a special section of the magazine's April 14 edition. Winners in the revenue categories will be announced at an awards program on April 13 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

