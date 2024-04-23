All Star Healthcare Solutions Named Finalist in 2024 Business of the Year Award

The South Florida Business Journal Award recognizes companies with a strong performance, innovation, and meaningful community involvement.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, once again has been selected as a finalist for the Business of the Year Awards by the South Florida Business Journal. The magazine revealed the 2024 winners and finalists at an exclusive awards ceremony at Gulfstream Park's Sport of Kings Theater in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on April 18, 2024. All Star is one of three finalists in the $100–$249 million category.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the South Florida Business Journal again," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "Having our commitment to the community, our ongoing growth, and our people's absolute dedication to our providers, clients, and most importantly, their patients, acknowledged is a great privilege. This is an awesome testament to our people because they are the heart and soul of All Star. Their commitment to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service is truly what earned us this prestigious honor."

The Business of the Year Awards, now celebrating its 27th year, was created to recognize organizations that build the South Florida economy through solid business practices, dedication to community, and financial growth. A full list of winners, finalists, and special honorees can be found on the SFBJ website.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the Untied States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions