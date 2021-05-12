All Star Healthcare Solutions Named Winner of 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards

These distinctions are an expansion of the prestigious annual awards – both regional and national. In addition, they are the latest series of honors issued by Energage, a purpose-driven technology company that empowers workplace excellence, recognizing deserving organizations by highlighting people-first efforts in key workplace culture classifications.

Like all Top Workplaces awards, results are based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous, science-based, employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

"Our people are amazing," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star. "We have been working remotely since March 2020. Throughout a time like no other in recent history, our caring, high-performance culture has continued to grow and flourish. It comes down to absolute dedication, teamwork, and a genuine affection for each other and those we serve."

Dan Kessler, president and CEO of Energage, said the National Culture Excellence awards were introduced to enable organizations to earn objective validation of their culture-forward efforts. "The awards this quarter are on point with what matters most to employees," he stated.

Shattuck added, "We are humbled by this recognition, and truly grateful for our All Star family and their feedback. Our culture is what makes us so unique."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

