All Star Healthcare Solutions Names New Chief Sales Officer and Divisional VP

Since joining All Star in 2017, Jones has held a variety of roles within the organization, including Senior Director of Learning and Leadership, and most recently, Divisional Vice President, Sales. As the new Chief Sales Officer, Jones utilizes his extensive knowledge and experience within healthcare staffing, training, and leadership development to oversee All Star's Locums and Direct Hire Divisions.

LeBourveau began her career at All Star in 2015 as a consultant, and over the past eight years, has held several management positions, including Senior Director, Locums Division. In her new role of Divisional Vice President, Sales, LeBourveau will continue cultivating relationships with providers and clients as well as coaching recruiters to build successful careers.

"Both Robert and Catherine have proven themselves to be absolutely dedicated leaders who make a positive impact on our people, our providers, our clients—and their patients—and our community. They deliver All Star's signature 'Red Carpet' Service in all they do," said Ken Bernstein, CEO and President. "We are very excited to see how their expert knowledge and humble leadership will further enhance our performance-driven culture as the company experiences ongoing growth."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the U.S., delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions