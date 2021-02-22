All Star Healthcare Solutions Names New Vice President of Operations and Technology

"I am grateful for this opportunity and passionate about providing our people with the best tools, support, and training to ensure company operations are efficient and effective, all of which helps facilitate the important work we do – connecting exceptional providers with facilities to bring quality care to patients nationwide," Kennedy said.

Kennedy joined All Star Healthcare Solutions in 2017 with a background in healthcare staffing that includes the management of strategic planning, analysis, development, tactical execution, and continuous review and improvement of processes to support organizational vision and growth.

"We are thrilled to promote Lee to Vice President of Operations and Technology," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "Lee is an innovative problem-solver who consistently establishes solutions that achieve successful outcomes. As we continue to grow, his unparalleled energy and passion for the work we do are an invaluable asset to the entire organization."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

