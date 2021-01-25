All Star Healthcare Solutions Names New Vice President of Sales

"I am honored to take on this role," Escalante said, "and grateful to be part of an organization that is fully committed to the delivery of quality patient care and the impeccable service it provides healthcare facilities, physicians, and advanced practitioners nationwide."

Escalante joined All Star Healthcare Solutions in 2015 as a consultant with more than a decade of experience in healthcare staffing. Over the last six years, she has steadily taken on more responsibilities, consistently demonstrating innovative leadership skills, and fully embracing the company's caring, high-performance culture.

"Katie is an inspirational, dedicated, people-centric leader with a remarkable scope of experience. We are delighted to promote her to Vice President of Sales," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "Katie's ability to identify creative solutions and her genuine care for our clients and providers will continue to be enormous assets, benefitting patient care and our business as we continue to grow."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions