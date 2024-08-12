All Star Healthcare Solutions Presents All Star Cares Award to Gitanjali Vidyarthi, MD

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, recently presented its All Star Cares Award to Gitanjali Vidyarthi, MD.

The annual event kicks off National Locum Tenens Week (Aug. 12–16), sponsored by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) to honor locum tenens providers nationwide.

Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President (left) and Gitanjali Vidyarthi, MD, the 2024 All Star Cares Award recipient.

"It's an absolute privilege to bestow the All Star Cares Award to a provider who leads with the heart and positively affects others, professionally and in the community," said Ken Bernstein, CEO and President. "Dr. Vidyarthi is an accomplished physician and amazing person who significantly impacts the lives of her patients, the residents she mentors, and people everywhere through her research.

"Her humility and compassion reflect All Star's 'Red Carpet' Service of going above and beyond," he continued. "We're so grateful for all she does for patients and All Star Healthcare Solutions, and we're proud to name Dr. Vidyarthi the 2024 All Star Cares Award honoree."

In addition to partnering with All Star since 2021, Dr. Vidyarthi, a gastroenterologist, works for the Veterans Affairs healthcare system and has served as university faculty. She's also contributed to multiple research papers and presented at conferences.

"It's been an extraordinary journey and I'm honored to work with All Star," she said during the virtual presentation. "Receiving this award motivates me to work to the best of my ability for every patient, and to keep learning and growing. There's so much more I want to do for people and within medicine."

The All Star Cares Award recipient is chosen by an Executive Committee based on nominations submitted by the company's people, clinicians, and/or clients.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

