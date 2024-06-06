All Star Healthcare Solutions Promotes Anthony Szydlowski to Chief Legal Officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, recently announced the promotion of Anthony E. Szydlowski, Esq., to Chief Legal Officer.

Anthony Szydlowski, Chief Legal Officer, All Star Healthcare Solutions

"Since joining All Star as General Counsel, Vice President, five years ago, Anthony has played an integral role in guiding the company and ensuring we deliver "Red Carpet" Service on every level to our clients, our providers, and their patients, including liaising with the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO)," said Ken Bernstein, CEO and President. "We are grateful for and will continue to rely on his expert knowledge of the healthcare staffing industry and the evolving legislative landscape as we keep growing the company."

Prior to joining All Star in 2019, Szydlowski served as general counsel to Phoenix Tower International LLC and Landmark Apartment Trust, Inc. He also served as assistant general counsel to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., in Bermuda, and associate with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in New York as well as Greenspoon Marder PA in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Szydlowski graduated from St. John's University School of Law in 2000.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions